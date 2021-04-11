Pat Stacey reviews Smother: ‘Overstuffed subplots and the Three Worst Daughters in the World suffocate RTÉ’s Smother’

DERVLA Kirwan, star of Smother (RTÉ1, Sunday), let the cat out of the bag weeks ago by revealing a second season had already been commissioned even before anyone had got to see a single episode of the first one.

Great news for everyone involved in the production, of course. These are challenging times for people working in TV drama, especially freelance production crew members, many of whom have seen their income shrivel and die during the pandemic. Not such good news, however, for viewers expecting Smother to reward their endurance with anything resembling a satisfying conclusion.

It’s hard to summon up much enthusiasm for the finale of what’s supposedly a whodunit when you know in advance that whoever did it ultimately doesn’t matter a damn.

The end is not really the end at all; it’s just an extended break, a pause for breath while the pieces are rearranged on the board.

Unfortunately, this is the trend in modern television drama. Enough is never enough. A story that would work perfectly well as a one-off miniseries is cynically stretched to snapping point.

Frankly, by the time we finally arrived at Smother’s big reveal – SPOILER COMING! – that it was the hopeless, hapless recovering alcoholic Elaine (Justine Mitchell) who killed dastardly Denis (Stuart Graham) because he was trying to deny her access to her sons, I honestly couldn’t have cared less.

By then I’d been battered numb by an excess of everything: too many characters, none of them remotely likeable and most sketchily drawn; too many flashbacks; too many plot threads leading nowhere interesting.

The revelations about various characters rained down so relentlessly over the last few episodes, it had become comical, without the bonus of being funny – although I was tickled by the idea that Paudie the local garda sergeant (Michael Patric) was the only cop working on the investigation into Denis’s death.

But there were yet more skeletons to come clattering noisily out of cupboards last night.

It turned out that Rory (Lochlann O’Mearáin), who had been keeping his inoperable brain tumour a secret from his sons while belting the crap out of the eldest one, had happily let ex-wife Elaine believe for years that she, and not he, was the one who caused the house fire that nearly killed the boys.

By way of atonement, Rory falsely confessed to killing Denis so Elaine wouldn’t go to prison. Although judging by the MEANINGFUL LOOKS exchanged between Elaine and Val (a curiously monotone performance by Kirwan) in the final scene, he’s been played for a sap by both of them.

Rory wasn’t the only devious one. His current wife, Val’s daughter Anna (Gemma-Leah Devereux), was revealed to have gone behind his back and asked Denis – a character missing only a waxed moustache to twirl to complete the panto villain vibe – to force Elaine to sign the agreement giving her and Rory sole custody of the boys.

Daft as this stuff was, at least it was relevant to the central mystery. You couldn’t say the same of the multitude of overstuffed subplots, most of them concerning the Three Worst Daughters in the World, that ended up suffocating Smother.

What appeared in the opening episode to be a promising stab at an Irish Broadchurch ended up resembling a six-hour episode of Midsomer Murders, rewritten as a hysterical soap.

Reeling in the Years (RTÉ1, Sunday) kicked off with the famous clip of a mystery man slipping on a footpath and ending up on his back during the big freeze of 2010.

It now seems the perfect metaphor for an uncertain year that brought us the financial crash, the bank bailout, the humiliating arrival of the Troika, a 15-year high in unemployment, ghost estates, savage cutbacks and the death of Gerry Ryan.

All these and more, the good as well as the bad (although the latter outweighed the former), were revisited in the trademark crisp, concise style that belies just how much hard work goes into this marvellous series.

You wouldn’t want much of 2010 back, but boy, does the past feel like a foreign country right now.

SMOTHER XX

REELING IN THE YEARS XXXXX