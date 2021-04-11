| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Stacey reviews Smother: ‘Overstuffed subplots and the Three Worst Daughters in the World suffocate RTÉ’s Smother’

We thought we were getting an Irish Broadchurch – instead we got a six-hour Midsomers Murders rewritten as a hysterical soap

The cast of RTE drama Smother, from left: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val Ahern, Seána Kerslake as Grace and Gemma Leah Devereux as Anna Expand

Close

The cast of RTE drama Smother, from left: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val Ahern, Seána Kerslake as Grace and Gemma Leah Devereux as Anna

The cast of RTE drama Smother, from left: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val Ahern, Seána Kerslake as Grace and Gemma Leah Devereux as Anna

The cast of RTE drama Smother, from left: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val Ahern, Seána Kerslake as Grace and Gemma Leah Devereux as Anna

Pat Stacey

DERVLA Kirwan, star of Smother (RTÉ1, Sunday), let the cat out of the bag weeks ago by revealing a second season had already been commissioned even before anyone had got to see a single episode of the first one.

Great news for everyone involved in the production, of course. These are challenging times for people working in TV drama, especially freelance production crew members, many of whom have seen their income shrivel and die during the pandemic. Not such good news, however, for viewers expecting Smother to reward their endurance with anything resembling a satisfying conclusion.

Most Watched

Privacy