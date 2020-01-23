Pat Stacey: Netflix putting Mindhunter on hold has soured our love affair forever

Right now, this is the point towards which Netlflix and I are heading (even if Netflix doesn’t know or care). We took another step closer to it this week, when the news broke that the brilliant Mindhunter, one of the best series on the streaming platform and easily one of my top five favourites from the last two years, has been put on “indefinite hiatus” after two seasons.

Under normal circumstances, I’d already be flirting with the idea of getting rid of my Netflix subscription. But the circumstances are far from normal. I’m trapped in this increasingly unhappy relationship because I need Netflix.

You can’t be a television critic and not have Netflix, because Netflix currently produces more television content than any other broadcaster in the world.

Mindhunter series 2

The reason given for putting Mindhunter on hold is that executive producer David Fincher is too busy working on his next film, Mank, about screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz’s battles with Orson Welles over Citizen Kane, to oversee a third season.

Netflix denies the series has been cancelled. Like Monty Python’s famous parrot, it’s supposedly not dead, but just sleeping. Fincher, it says, may choose to return to it at some future time.

Profilers: Bill Tench (played by Holt McCallany) and (right) Holden Ford (played by Jonathan Groff), in Netflix show Mindhunters

Cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv, have been released from their contracts so they can pursue other work. Even if Fincher were to decide to do a third season down the line (and I wouldn’t go holding my breath if I were you), the chances of all three actors being available at the same time are slim.

Frankly, Netflix’s claims sound like a smokescreen. Fincher is a key figure on Mindhunter, but he’s not the only one. There are six executive producers in all, including Charlize Theron, who arguably deserves more credit than anyone else.

Damon Herriman as Charles Manson in Mindhunter season 2. PIC: Netflix

She was the person who brought the factual book that inspired the series, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, to the attention of Fincher, who then selected Joe Penhall (also an executive producer) to write it.

While it’s no doubt better to have Fincher on board, a third season could surely have gone ahead without him. My guess is that Netflix put Mindhunter on hold because it wasn’t attracting enough viewers, and hopes that once enough time passes, people will simply forget about it and move on to the next thing.

Ian Alexander, left, with Brit Marling, centre, in Netflix's The OA

If this is the case, then it’s sharply at odds with the company’s original philosophy. Netflix, we were once told, wouldn’t be like all the other broadcasters and cancel series that weren’t instant hits. They’d be given time and space to grow an audience.

Well, guess what: Netflix has turned out to be exactly like all the other broadcasters.

Now, it appears that unless a series hits a Stranger Things level of popularity first time out, it’s already living in the shadow of the executioner’s axe.

Mindhunter never reached that level. Neither, despite the early buzz, did The OA, which was one of the 19 shows Netflix cancelled in 2019. To be honest, that series wasn’t my cup of tea; as with Mindhunter, though, it inspired a rare level of devotion.

Part of the problem is that Netflix is simply producing far too much original content. Last year, it released 371 series and films — a 54.6pc increase over 2018.

When that much new material is being shovelled on top of what’s already on the platform, it’s inevitable that great series like Mindhunter are going to get swallowed up alongside rubbish like supernatural dud Chambers, which was cancelled after a season.

For the foreseeable future, Netflix and I will still be living under the same roof. But I’ll never look at it in the same way I once did. The love affair has soured forever.

Herald