Pat Stacey: More Tommy, less Ray? Good call, RTE

So the rumours were wrong, then. The Ray D’Arcy Show is not, repeat not, being cancelled. Rumblings that RTE was getting rid of the usually underwhelming Saturday night chat show had been going on for weeks.

When questioned about it recently, D’Arcy confidently batted the notion away. “That’s not going to happen,” he said. “I’m back this year and I’ll be back again next year. I have renewed my contract. It’s all fine.”

If the presenter were a Premier League manager, you’d have to take the optimism with a pinch of salt, maybe even a whole drum of Saxa.

But since RTE hasn’t yet turned into the broadcasting equivalent of Manchester United, his position is still secure. And yet, another rumour that was doing the rounds has turned out to be true.

D’Arcy’s show may not be getting the chop, but it’s being chopped back significantly. The current run will end in December; last year, it ran on into March.

This is actually the second time the show has had its episode number cut. When it started in 2015, it ran from autumn to the following May — a ludicrously long season for any show.

That said, even six months a year was still far too long a time for a chat show to be on air, especially one that frequently struggles to attract decent guests and relies far too often — as does The Late Late Show — on RTE personalities plugging other upcoming RTE shows.

The show’s replacement in the Saturday night slot from January is The Tommy Tiernan Show, which returns for a 10-week run. This is overwhelmingly good news for viewers.

When Tiernan’s show first came on air in 2017, I was one of the people who questioned whether there was any point to a chat show in which the host doesn’t know who their guests are until they walk onto the set. I’m genuinely happy to have been proved 100pc wrong.

The Tommy Tiernan Show has turned out to be an absolute delight, a blast of fresh air that’s blown the cobwebs off RTE’s stale Saturday night schedule, and its host is a revelation in the role. We’ve known for many years that Tiernan is a brilliant comedian, a very capable actor, and a highly intelligent and perceptive man. But nobody could have guessed at his consummate skill as an interviewer.

His interview with Paul McGrath, a lovely man but, by his own admission, a troubled soul, was the best I’ve ever seen. Even McGrath, who’s uncomfortable with the spotlight, admitted he’d enjoyed it enormously.

Tiernan clearly cares about people, whoever they are, and is genuinely interested in finding out about them. Unlike a lot of chat show hosts, he listens rather than reacts. You can see the concentration in his face.

The less familiar Tiernan is with a guest, the more focused he becomes on finding out who they are and what they have to say. It’s a joy to watch.

The hope is that RTE, having been gifted with a unique chat show format that works brilliantly, won’t kill the golden goose. The fact that the broadcaster is currently seeking a commercial sponsor for the show (the figure mentioned is €120,000) rings a small alarm bell in the head.

The Tommy Tiernan Show is currently pre-recorded. The worst thing RTE could do would be change it to a live show and saddle it with the dreaded weekly competition.

D’Arcy and Tubridy’s shows are both so heavily reliant on competitions, they often feel like prize giveaways with a chat show element attached.

The fact that RTE also plans a female-led summer chat show — presumably to fill the perceived gap left by the demise of Saturday Night with Miriam — doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, either. As it stands, that would bring the chat show tally to four a year, which is too many.

Five potential presenters have recorded pilots in recent weeks. But whoever ends up getting the gig, it’s likely to be yet more of the same stale format Tiernan’s innovative show has made look so redundant.

