Good old autumn, the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, as John Keats called it, is upon us again. With a bit of luck, it might also be the season of some good new dramas to wrap our eyes around.

Good old autumn, the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, as John Keats called it, is upon us again. With a bit of luck, it might also be the season of some good new dramas to wrap our eyes around.

Pat Stacey: Is another series set in gangland really the best Irish TV can do?

The unveiling of the various broadcasters’ autumn line-ups every year is as welcome to viewers as a tall glass of cool water to a thirsty traveller who’s spent the last three months trekking across a parched desert — otherwise known as Irish television in the summer.

RTé’s biggest hitter, and one of the BBC’s too, is Dublin Murders, an eight-part co-production between the two broadcasters and US cable outfit Starz, based on two of Tana French’s bestselling novels.

Squad goals: Killian Scott and Sarah Greene filming the Dublin Murders

Dead Still, which is due in early 2020, sounds every bit as intriguing. It’s a six-part period mystery by writer-actor John Morton, set in the Ireland of the 1880s and starring the always excellent Michael Smiley as a famous memorial photographer called Brock Blennerhassett (great name), who turns sleuth to investigate the murders of his recently deceased subjects.

Last week, it was Virgin Media’s turn to unwrap the box of goodies it hopes will keep us glued to our screens during the darkening nights of autumn and into the early part of the new year. Once again, drama features prominently.

Adrian Dunbar and Caroline Maine return in a second season of psychological thriller Blood, which turned out to be far more engrossing than the overhyped, underwhelming muddle that was RTé’s Taken Down.

Carolina Main, Gairbh Barry, Adrian Dunbar, Blood, Virgin Media One

There’s sure to be considerable interest in The Deceived, co-written by Lisa McGee — one of television’s hottest writing properties after the enormous success of Derry Girls — and her husband, the actor-writer Toby Beer. Like Blood, The Deceived is also a psychological thriller and another co-production between Virgin Media and UK broadcaster Channel 5.

So far, good. I wish I could muster up the same sense of anticipation for Virgin Media’s third big drama offering this autumn, Darklands, which marks the first television work by film-maker Mark O’Connor.

O’Connor directed and either wrote or co-wrote King of the Travellers, Between the Canals, Stalker and Cardboard Gangsters, his most recent film, which focuses on four criminal pals trying to take over the drug trade in Darndale.

Compelling: John Connors stars in Cardboard Gangsters

Darklands is the story of a young mixed martial arts fighter who lives on a tough housing estate in Bray, where his friends and family are all involved in crime.

When his brother goes missing, the boy tries to find out what happened to him by hanging out with his friends, but is gradually sucked into the criminal life.

The series stars 16-year-old newcomer Dane Whyte O’Hara, who’s been practising martial arts since he was six years old and landed the role despite having no previous acting experience.

Frankly, five years on from the end of Love/Hate, the prospect of another drama series overflowing with guns, gangs and gurriers makes the heart sink a little.

O’Connor, responding to an online article in thejournal.ie describing the series as a “gangland saga”, tweeted: “For the record, Darklands is not a gangland show. It’s a crime drama based around family.”

Well, maybe he should tell that to Virgin Media, whose press release says the series “brings Dublin’s gangland to the small screen”.

The brief clip shown at the autumn season launch reinforces this impression.

Whichever way you look at it, though, it’s yet another drama about working-class people caught up in criminal activities — even defined by criminal activities.

It’s the only kind of drama about working-class people Irish TV makes nowadays.

The UK has a long tradition of writers like Keith Waterhouse, Alan Sillitoe, Stan Barstow, Alan Bleasdale, Jimmy McGovern, Barrie Keeffe, Frank Clarke who wrote novels, plays, films and TV dramas about working-class people that didn’t demonise them, ridicule them or resort to tired clichés and lazy stereotypes. Where are their Irish equivalents?

Read more: Pat Stacey: RTE's Dublin Murders crime drama looks set to be one of must-see series of autumn

From Glow to Poldark to Dragon's Den - what to watch (and what not to watch) on TV this weekend

Pat Stacey: How do you solve a problem like RTE?

Herald