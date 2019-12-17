Pat Stacey: Boris Johnson's threat to BBC is deeply sinister

There’s some debate as to the true source of the phrase “The first casualty of war is truth”. There’s even a question as to whether those were the exact words used.

It’s frequently been attributed to American politician Hiram Johnson, a staunchly isolationist Republican senator, who purportedly said in 1917: “The first casualty when war comes is truth.”

Others alleged to have expressed the same sentiment, albeit using slightly different wording, at various points in history include Samuel Johnson and Rudyard Kipling.

It’s more likely all of them borrowed it, consciously or otherwise, from ancient Greek tragedian Aeschylus. In this version it’s “In war, the first casualty is truth."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) going head to head in the BBC Election Debate in Maidstone, while on the election campaign trail. Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Which brings us to Boris Johnson, the truth and the BBC. You’d expect Johnson would have come up with the correct answer at the first time of asking. After all, the British Prime Minister read Classics at Balliol College, Oxford, so he surely must have learned something from the experience.

But even without the benefits of the best private education moneyed entitlement can buy, Johnson — whose greatest trick before winning last week’s election was convincing the public, the media and the satirists of Have I Got News For You that he was an amusing, essentially harmless upper-class twit called “Boris” — knows a lot about the truth. Mainly, how to avoid telling it, but also how to avoid acknowledging it.

Johnson behaves towards the truth the same way the rest of us behave towards someone we hated in school if we happen across them on the street, on a train or in a shop.

We go out of our way to steer clear of them. We pretend we don’t see them. And if they see that we have seen them, we do our best to look right through them, as though they’re made of glass. We flatly refuse to acknowledge their existence.

Whenever Johnson is confronted by someone seeking truthful answers to questions, he ducks into the nearest doorway — or failing that, the nearest fridge.

If a reporter shows him a mobile phone with a photograph of an ill four-year-old boy forced to sleep on the floor of an overcrowded hospital emergency department, he refuses to even look at it. He flatly refuses to acknowledge its existence.

When that doesn’t work, he takes the phone from the reporter’s hand and puts in his pocket. Out of sight, out of mind.

Johnson, a big admirer of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill (although we can only speculate about what Churchill might have thought of Johnson), now finds himself the wartime prime minister of a Britain that’s at war with itself.

In this particular war, the first casualty is indeed the truth. But now Johnson has declared war on the BBC, which is still, for all its faults and lapses of judgement, the chief teller of truth in Britain.

Johnson’s No 10 pulled ministers from last Saturday’s edition of the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, claiming it was in response to the BBC’s supposed anti-Tory bias. A source said No 10 would “withdraw engagement” from the show in the future.

No 10 also criticised Andrew Neill’s on-air TV monologue lambasting Johnson for refusing to appear on his show, and also for the incident with the photo of the ill four-year-old boy.

Most shockingly of all, Downing Street confirmed Johnson is seriously considering decriminalising non-payment of the BBC licence fee, which would be a way of sucking hundreds of millions of pounds from an organisation that doesn’t benefit from advertising. This is frontal assault on the BBC’s independence, integrity and freedom.

Johnson isn’t the first Tory PM to hate the BBC. Margaret Thatcher detested it with a passion, but even she would never have tried to pull a stunt like this. Getting legislation to change the BBC’s funding model would be difficult, though not impossible. And stranger things have happened. Like Johnson becoming prime minister.

