Pat Stacey: A few duds couldn't spoil a great year for TV drama in 2019

Lots of different ingredients go into making up a year in television. Documentaries, news, current affairs, sitcoms, variety shows, reality series, talent contests, talk shows, soaps.

But drama is still the glue that holds the whole edifice together. It represents broadcasters’ biggest investments. It’s what viewers watch most and talk about most often.

The dominance of so-called “peak TV”, which now attracts the kind of top-notch talent that once would have worked exclusively on the big screen, has made drama more important than ever. Meanwhile, the deep-pocketed Netflix and Amazon, which have been joined in the streaming stakes by Apple and Disney, have forced traditional broadcasters to raise their game or risk losing their audience.

On the whole, 2019 has been an excellent year for drama, although not without its disappointments.

Star turn: Brian Gleeson stars in ‘Resistance’. Photo: RTÉ

On the domestic front, Resistance, which kicked off the year on RTE One, was definitely an improvement on its predecessor Rebellion in terms of pacing and entertainment value, yet it remained a cartoon-ish view of history, featuring characters with little depth and usual historical howlers.

Despite a fine performance by French-Senegalese actress Aissa Maiga, the much-hyped topical murder mystery Taken Down was a dull slog that never really caught fire. Any potential for thrills or suspense was suffocated by the earnest, heavy-handed drum-banging, about the degradation of direct provision.

Aissa Maiga in RTE's Taken Down

Virgin Media One’s family saga-cum-crime thriller Darklands was far from perfect and suffered from some desperately ropey acting. It improved as it went along, however, and there was enough here to merit a second season.

One thing in RTE’s favour, that no other broadcaster had, was season three of the brilliant Mr Mercedes, starring the magnificent Brendan Gleeson. Once again, it was my favourite series of the year, even if the finale was less ferocious than what we’ve come to expect.

Memorable characters: Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome and Brendan Gleeson in Mr Mercedes

Its future is up in the air, as is that of the broadcaster that makes it, AT&T’s Audience Network. They’ve run out of Stephen King books to adapt, too, but I for one would love to see more of Bill Hodges and his indomitable Scooby Gang.

I’m not a big fan of top 10 lists, because you’re always going to be comparing apples and oranges. That said, the drama that grabbed most of the attention this year, and rightly so, was the searing Chernobyl.

Impeccably accurate, scarily well-made and superbly acted, it’s difficult to see it being bettered any time soon.

When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome paid tribute to the “exonerated five” as he won his first Emmy Award (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Netflix churns out a lot of dramas, many of them instantly forgettable. Two that will linger long in the memory are Unbreakable, based on a real-life investigation into multiple rapes (which, for a change, put the victims front and centre), and When They See Us, a mesmerising account of the Central Park Five miscarriage of justice. Strangely, it didn’t make much of a dent at the Emmys.

The second season of Mindhunter was also excellent and another unqualified triumph for the streaming giant. The new(ish) kids on the block didn’t have it all their own way, though. Russell T Davies’s Years & Years was a wildly ambitious and hugely entertaining blend of domestic drama, apocalyptic nightmare and state-of-the-nation address that featured a great performance from Emma Thompson as a terrifyingly persuasive right-wing politician.

A Confession, ITV

There was terrific acting, too, from Martin Freeman in riveting true-crime drama A Confession, which proved that, when it wants to, ITV can still deliver the goods.

We got a late-2019 treat with Glenda Jackson’s heartbreaking turn as a woman consumed by dementia in Elizabeth is Missing. The performance of the year.

The biggest duds were Killing Eve, which fell apart in its second season, and the incredibly dreary The War of the Worlds.

Still, at least 2020 starts with a bang: Claes Bang, the Danish star of the new Dracula, which looks terrific.

