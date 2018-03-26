Caitriona Balfe has revealed how she took a “leap of faith” in becoming an actress, because she was at an age when most people in Hollywood feel you’re too old to be starting out.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe feared people thought she was 'too old' to make it in Hollywood

The Monaghan woman (38) originally studied theatre in Dublin, but after just a year into her course, she dropped out to pursue her modelling career.

The job took her around the world and she walked runways for the likes of Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vitton before she returned to acting, a decision she admits was a risk. “When I decided to take up acting again, I was at an age when most people are thinking, ‘If it hasn’t happened for you now, you’re probably too old’ and so it took a leap of faith for me because there was no Plan B,” she said.

Caitriona moved to Los Angeles where she landed a few bit parts before being called to audition for Outlander, the hit TV series in which she plays lead character, Claire Randall. The move paid off for the actress, who has since been nominated for three Golden Globes for the role and won an IFTA award earlier this year. Because of the nature of the show, which involves time travel, Caitriona gets to film all over the world.

“The show is constantly shifting and evolving, and we never really stay in any place too long,” she told the RTÉ Guide. “Paris was probably the longest place we were sedentary for the first two seasons. This season for me, it’s all about Boston.

“It always feels like, ‘What show are we on now?’ But that’s fantastic for an actor. We never get bored.” Caitriona revealed she was engaged in January when she attended the Golden Globe Awards and displayed her engagement ring.

The actress is set to marry boyfriend Tony McGill, a music producer who she has been dating for two years.

Online Editors