Oscars, Better Call Saul, and Al Pacino in Hunters - 20 February streaming highlights

February 2, 9pm

The newly-launched Sky Comedy channel kicks off its first week with the addition of the legendary New York comedy show crammed with sketches, satirical news, digital shorts and music performances. It will air on Sky Comedy 24 hours after its US broadcast and while you may catch some snippets online in the course of those 24 hours, this is your chance to watch the show in full.

February 3, 9pm

The must-see series for music and film fans continues with profiles of some of the leading film composers of the decade. From 1985 Alan Silvestri made his mark with the Back to Future trilogy and James Cameron's sci fi epic The Abyss in 1989. Meanwhile Hans Zimmer scored Rain Man and Ridley Scott's thriller Black Rain in 1988 while Michael Karmen scored The Dead Zone in 1983 followed by Die Hard in 1988. The decade also saw Maurice Jarre work on Witness, Mad Max, No Way Out and Fatal Attraction. The next episode ventures into the 1990s on February 10th.

The L Word: Generation Q, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

February 4, 9pm

It's been ten years since the final season of the original US series and three of the original cast return to pick up where they left off in a vastly different TV landscape. Bette is running for mayor of Los Angeles, Shane is returning to the city after a setback, and Alice is balancing co-parenting with her fiancee Nat and Nat's ex-wife Gigi. There are new characters in PR exec Dani Nunez, her girlfriend and TV producer Sophie Suarez, their best friend and roommate Micah Lee, and former Olympic swimmer Finley.

World's Most Evil Killers: Diane Downs, Sky Crime, NOW TV

February 4, 9pm

A team of psychologists and criminologists examine the horrific case of an Arizona born mother of three who murdered one child and left the other two critically injured. She arrived at a hospital in a blood-spattered car claiming a hijacker shot her and her children. However, forensics did not back up her story and she later made a series of strange and inappropriate statements. Investigators found she had an obsessive relationship with a former co-worker and a surviving daughter revealed what really happened on that day.

The Righteous Gemstones, Sky Comedy/NOW TV

February 5, 9pm

Danny McBride writes and stars in this story of a world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. McBride plays Jesse Gemstone, the son of Eli (John Goodman), who has inherited his father's ministry and is turning it into a megachurch. But there's a spanner in the works as as someone sets out to blackmail him. It garnered favourable reviews Stateside when it landed on HBO last summer.

The Pharmacist, Netflix

February 5

Pharmacist Dan Schneider lost his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans in 1999 and embarked on a quest to breing his son's killer to justice. Months later a number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting his pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OkyContin and he sets out to save the lives of other sons and daughter within his community, taking his fight to Big Pharma.

Pet Semetary, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

February 7

This remake of the creepy 1989 adaptation of the Stephen King novel stars Jason Clarke as Dr Louis Creed, who relocates to rural Maine with his wife Rachel and their two young children and discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his odd neighbour Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) for help. This proves to be quite the mistake.

Locke & Key, Netflix

February 7

Locke & Key an adaptation of the best-selling cult graphic novels by Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodriguez, revolving around three siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. But there's a demon who also wants those keys and who will stop at nothing to get them.

Oscars, Sky Cinema Oscars/NOW TV

February 9

It's the biggest night in film and our very own Saoirse Ronan is among the nominees for best actress thanks to her performance in the charming Little Women. For fashion fans the red carpet kicks off from 10pm while the ceremony itself is live from 12.30am. For those who value their shut-eye, highlights air on Monday at 8.20am and 8pm.

The End, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

February 10

All ten episodes of Sky's new drama land on February 10. Dame Harriet Walter and Frances O'Connor star in a drama about three generations of a family grappling with questions of life and death. O'Connor plays a doctor specialising in palliative care who is passionately opposed to euthanasia. Her mother feels just as strongly about her right to die and after she tries to take her own life Kate sends her a retirement village in the Gold Coast.

Camino A Roma

February 11

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond's 'making of' documentary about Roma, Alfonso Cuaron's Oscar-winning (best foreign language film, directing, cinematography) drama. They shot the entire production and an in-depth interview with Cuaron.

Work in Progress: 180 Almonds, Sky Comedy/NOW TV

February 12

Chicago comic Abby McEnany explores the trials of being over 45, queer and single. Describing herself as a "fat dyke" she vows to transform her life in 180 days but her therapist checks out mid season and a first date turns into a bitter confrontation with the woman she claims "ruined her life" - SNL's Julia Sweeney.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2, Netflix

February 13

The highly-anticipated second season kicks off with Félix struggling to cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Toy Story 4, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

February 14

The toys belong to Bonnie now and when she makes a new friend called Forky out of a fork and pipe cleaners it's up to Woody to school him in the joys of being a toy. However, Forky, thinks he's rubbish and is intent on throwing himself away prompting the toys to embark on a rescue mission.

Hunters, Amazon Prime Video

February 21

Amazon's new conspiracy thriller has some impressive credentials with John Peele executive producing and Al Pacino in the lead role. It follows a band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York who seek out high ranking Nazi officials who are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

Babies, Netflix

February 21

Filmed over the course of three years, Babies explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe. The series examines the epic journey every person embarks on, from helpless new-born to independent toddler.

Better Call Saul: Season 5

February 24 (with new episodes landing every week)

Renewed for season five even before season four had aired, the Breaking Bad prequel follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into the fully formed, morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman we know and love from Breaking Bad.

I Am Not Okay With This, Netflix

February 26

From the creator/director of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things, this new series about a high school student with superpowers is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Followers , Netflix

February 27

Drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa about women living and working in Tokyo. A successful fashion photographer Limi Nara (Nakatani) lives her life confidently and showcases her independence in both her career and relationships. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta (Ikeda) struggles to find her identity and self-confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career.





Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10), Sky Comedy/NOW TV

February

Larry David (co-creator of Seinfeld) returns as Larry David and is just as acerbic and misanthropic as ever - check out Pat Stacey's review of the first episode below. Seasons 1-9 are also available to stream.





