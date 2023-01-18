Operation Transformation team leader Thomas Hynes tells viewers of his devastation after death of close friend

ONE of the team leaders on Operation Transformation spoke of his grief on tonight’s episode after a close friend suddenly died.

Thomas Hynes (50) from Co Longford was left heart-broken after getting the “terrible news” about the death of friend Mick.

He said it really brought it home to him how lucky he had been to survive a previous heart attack five years ago.

“I had a very close brush with death and it didn’t happen to me, thank goodness. And it’s so important to me, even more so now, to get that message out there,” he said on the RTÉ One wellbeing show.

“I’m thinking about his family and his wife and his kids, it was tough.”

Thomas said Mick had sent him a text message last Wednesday and “his wife said on Saturday night that he was so looking forward to watching the show”.

On the day of his friend’s funeral, Thomas took to the streets around Granard, Co Longford, for one of his fitness challenges, where he was supported by more than 200 members of his community.

“To see that level of support, that really brought me up three or four steps again,” he said.

“I was strong enough to come through the heart attack. I was strong enough to apply to Operation Transformation. I was strong enough to do all of that and I was strong enough to do all that and do it for Mick.”

During his fitness re-test in Stradbally, he told Dr Eddie Murphy how the loss of his friend only made him more determined to stick to his own health journey.

This week saw him shedding two inches from his waist-line and losing 1lb in weight.

Meanwhile team leader Andrea Daly (38) got a house visit this week from psychologist Dr Murphy and spoke about losing her son Dylan (13) in January 2019. He had been born in 2005 with cerebral palsy.

The mother-of-three said she never went to counselling after he died, something that she regretted “at times”. She said her father visited his son’s grave in Rathdowney every night and he sent her a picture every time.

She has also kept his wheelchair in the same space in the kitchen for the past four years.

Andrea, who lives in Portlaoise, Co Laois, made a plan with Dr Murphy to see a career guidance counsellor and to bring more fun into her life.

Her weekly weigh-in saw her losing 4lbs in weight and three inches from her waist in two weeks.

Also taking part in this year’s series. which is broadcast on Wednesdays on RTÉ One at 9.30pm, are fellow team leaders Marie Clear (32) of Tipperary, Lorraine Dempsey (42) from Co Wexford and Stephanie Bowden (31) of Dublin.

