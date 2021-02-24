ANDREW Burke Hannon has wowed Operation Transformation viewers as he made show history by losing the most weight overall but starting as the lightest leader.

Weighing in at 14st 12lbs on week one of the series, Andrew lost a total of 2st 3lb.

The 33-year-old was the first Operation Transformation leader to be told during the eight weeks to stop losing weight.

The Dubliner also had a record time in the Operation Transformation 5km run – which was hosted virtually this year.

Read More

Susuana Komolafe also had an incredible weight loss losing 13lbs in total over the eight weeks. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria she moved to Ireland with her son over 18 years ago.

Susana said she loves her curves but wanted to shift the weight in order to improve her long-term health.

She said she is happy that she decided to join the weight-loss show as otherwise she would not have discovered that she has high blood pressure.

Hazel Hartigan had the second biggest weight loss out of the five leaders, losing a total of two stone.

The 47-year-old is a full-time nurse and despite working long shifts she stuck to the plan as she said she wants to be “fabulous at 48” in 2021.

Leader Paul Devaney wasn’t far behind Hazel as he lost a total of 1st 13lbs. The 41-year-old from Galway works for a construction company and was eager to tackle his poor eating habits that he had formed while out on the road.

Sharon Gaffney also impressed viewers with her transformation – losing a total of 1st 7.5lbs in the eight-week series. The 44-year-old who lives in Drimnagh, Dublin, has a busy job in finance while also looking after her three children. said she was eager to boost her confidence after her busy lifestyle led to her neglecting her health and wellbeing.

The final weigh-ins of all five leaders are below:

Sharon

Starting weight: 15st 2.5lbs (96.4kg)

Final weight: 13st 9lbs (86.6kg)

Total loss: 1st 7.5lbs (9.5kg)

Hazel

Starting weight 20st 9.5lbs: (131.3kg)

Final weight: 18st 9.5lbs (118.6kg)

Total loss: 2 stone (12.7kg)

Susuana

Starting weight: 18st 11lbs (119.3kg)

Final weight: 17st 12lbs (113.4kg)

Total weight: loss 13lbs (5.9kg)

Paul

Starting weight: 15st 11lbs (100.2kg)

Final weight: 13st 12lbs (88kg)

Total loss: 1st 13lbs (12.2kg)

Andrew

Starting weight: 14st 12lbs (94.4kg)

Final weight: 11st 13lbs (75.7kg)

Total loss: 2st 3lbs (14kg)

Read More

Online Editors