Operation Transformation bosses insist leader Lorraine Dempsey takes a break from the plan amid burnout fears

Operation Transformation leader Lorraine, second right, with fellow leaders Stephanie, Thomas, Marie and Andrea. Photo: David Cantwell Photography

The issue of burnout loomed large in this week’s episode of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

Leader Lorraine Dempsey (42) told of the stresses of her job as a primary school teacher in Wexford while juggling the demands of family life.

She was seen getting emotional with Dr Eddie Murphy as he paid a visit to her house to speak to her about her spiralling stress levels and ways to manage them.

Viewers saw the mother-of-three speaking about how her “straw is shorter with the kids” and how she uses a mobile phone with two SIM cards as she has to deal with so many work-related issues.

“My priority is teaching and learning but it is so hard to get to that priority...It’s all work,” she said.

She said she used to go to GAA matches with her father but she stopped going in recent times as she “fell out of love” with it.

“I can’t just keep going the way I’m going. My brain has so much in it, I feel I’m burnt out,” she said on the wellness and fitness show.

“I’m exhausted from everything and I’m still trying to scramble...I don’t want to keep going the way I’m going.”

During her weekly health check in Stradbally, the panel of experts told her they were worried about her.

“You are exhausted and exercise isn’t going to help,” Karl Henry said.

In a message that will resonate with a lot of viewers post-pandemic, Dr Murphy said they were “really concerned” with her levels of stress.

She was told to come off the plan completely for a week and go for a relaxing walk instead or relax on the couch.

“We have done a first. We’ve said ‘No’. You’ve got to stop and I'd say up and down the country, principals, teachers, nurses, people in management people are experiencing this. You know, there was a massive ramp up during Covid,” Dr Murphy said.

After checking her health figures, it was revealed she had lost 3lb and was down to 14st 6lb

Fellow leader Marie Clear (32) from Tipperary was seen enjoying her new modified bike during a trip to Center Parcs with pals.

She was seen continuing to grapple with her meal plan and portion sizes but stuck to her new regime.

The care assistant said she was continuing to work on her body image after telling viewers in week one how she hated seeing herself and particularly disliked her hands.

“I need to start accepting myself,” she said.

Viewers also heard how people with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, metabolised fat in their system a bit quicker but also held on to it a little bit more than other people.

During her weekly health check, she dropped down 3lb to 9st 9lb, equating a total loss of 8lbs over the course of four weeks.

This week also saw presenter Kathryn Thomas mixing business with pleasure as she brought her adorable daughter Grace (14 months) along with her to a visit to Stephanie Bowden’s house in Dublin.

Soccer enthusiast Stephanie (31) was seen overcoming her fear of running on her own after suffering a health scare as she completed her first solo jogging session.

Her hard efforts paid off as she was revealed to have lost 4.5lb this week.

Also taking part in this year's show are fellow leaders Thomas Hynes (50) from Co Longford and Andrea Daly (38) from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

