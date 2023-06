Long consigned to playing two-dimensional roles, middle-aged women are finally being portrayed as complex, relatable, fully realised characters

Middle-aged women are making a big impact on screen, from Jennifer Coolidge’s intelligent turn in The White Lotus to Sandra Oh’s depth in Killing Eve

For years, we’ve been fed the narrative that middle-aged women are boring. That their stories are dull. That once you become a wife or a mother or a grandmother, no one is really all that interested in your story.