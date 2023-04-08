Obsession star Charlie Murphy: ‘You have to have a really happy set to go to those dark places —Love/Hate was one of the happiest’

From Peaky Blinders to Happy Valley, Charlie Murphy isn’t afraid of taking on darker roles. She talks about playing a woman on the edge in a new Netflix show, her early days in TV and getting home to Wexford

Charlie Murphy. Photo by David Reiss

Paul Whitington Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 17:30