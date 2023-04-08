Obsession star Charlie Murphy: ‘You have to have a really happy set to go to those dark places —Love/Hate was one of the happiest’
From Peaky Blinders to Happy Valley, Charlie Murphy isn’t afraid of taking on darker roles. She talks about playing a woman on the edge in a new Netflix show, her early days in TV and getting home to Wexford
Paul Whitington
“I am drawn to these darker roles, amn’t I?” says Charlie Murphy, laughing. Indeed she is. From Love/Hate to Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders to Ripper Street, the Wexford-born actor always seems to play women on the edge of violence, danger, deception and crime. And she’s at it again in Obsession, a steamy new mini series on Netflix.