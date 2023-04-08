Obsession star Charlie Murphy: ‘You have to have a really happy set to go to those dark places —Love/Hate was one of the happiest’

“I am drawn to these darker roles, amn’t I?” says Charlie Murphy, laughing. Indeed she is. From Love/Hate to Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders to Ripper Street, the Wexford-born actor always seems to play women on the edge of violence, danger, deception and crime. And she’s at it again in Obsession, a steamy new mini series on Netflix.

Richard Armitage co-stars as William, a suave London surgeon who seems to have the perfect life — a prestigious job, a beautiful wife, loving children, several homes. At least he does until he meets his son’s new girlfriend, played by Murphy. When they first encounter each other, Anna stares at the older man provocatively, takes an olive from his drink and suggestively eats it. The implication is clear.

“That was a great first scene,” Murphy tells me, via Zoom, “and she knows she’s breaking so many social rules. She’s an agitator in that sense, and it’s a pattern with her: when she sees something she wants to explore, she’ll explore it, come what may.”

As the series continues, Anna begins a torrid, dominant/submissive relationship with William, much of it conducted in an empty flat where societal norms do not apply. And as poor William begins to lose the run of himself entirely, Anna calmly continues her relationship with the doctor’s son.

“Anna has this double life,” Murphy tells me, “emotional and physical, and she was a lot of fun to play. We were saying during rehearsals that I found her to be like a seasoned drug user, a high-functioning addict who can compartmentalise, and operate in parallel worlds. Whereas William is like someone who’s just had drugs for the first time. He’s had his hit and we have no idea how it’s going to affect him. And that’s where the danger really sets in.”

While William comes unstuck, Anna remains calmness itself, and lies with great facility. But the most interesting thing for Murphy in playing her was that “she really doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong”.

“She reckons that if she can be in control of what people know, then no one’s going to get hurt. So she’s not a baddie, she doesn’t see herself as that. She sees herself as a survivor, and you do get to find out a bit about her upbringing, and what kind of trauma she’s gone through as a child. But she has to control everything in order to feel safe, to feel alive.”

Expand Close Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage in Netflix's Obsession / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage in Netflix's Obsession

It’s a very fine performance, with none of the obvious tics actors tend to bestow on the unhinged, the sociopathic: so far as Anna is concerned, she’s doing what she needs to do to survive, and finds her constant deceptions as familiar as breathing. Did Murphy have to stay in character constantly when she was playing her, I wonder, and was Anna hard to shake?

“No, you switch on and switch off between scenes,” she says, “but it does stick with you, especially if you’re doing some intense stuff over a few days, you kind of carry a bit of a cope with you in the evenings. But, at the same time, I was never at the level that I’m locking myself away. I still live my life, see friends and all that. And she was definitely one of my favourite characters to play.”

Video of the Day

Read More

Murphy reprised another great character earlier this year in the final season of Happy Valley. She played Ann Gallagher, a millionaire’s daughter who survived a horrific ordeal at the hands of serial killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), who kidnapped and raped her before police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) came to the rescue.

Ann then becomes a policewoman herself, but struggles to recover from her ordeal. And in one of the final season’s more controversial scenes, she confronts Catherine’s grandson, Ryan, and tells him the unvarnished truth about his father, Tommy, and the rape that created him.

“It’s so gnarly isn’t it,” Murphy says, “so hard to sit with, and yeah, when I read that for the first time, I was like, oh god, this is not good! But from an acting stance, I was like, how joyful is that, to get a monologue like this — Sally Wainwright is just such an amazing writer. But I remember Sally saying, ‘Look it’s embarrassing, it’s embarrassing what she’s saying, but at the same time you can’t deny the truth of it.’ She’s just a mess at that point, she’s on the drink, fixating and obsessive, outside chain-smoking and obsessing over everything but not actually helping anyone or intervening in any useful way.”

Murphy is in awe of Happy Valley’s star, Lancashire. “Did you see she got nominated for a Bafta award for Julia? She’s just incredible. God, I loved her in that, she’s deserves everything.”

What was it like, returning to Halifax and those characters after a gap of seven years? “We were all saying it felt like putting slippers on, you know, because we hadn’t seen each other in so long. It was just so lovely. To the point where we were going, and this and then this, and trying to catch up on each other’s lives. And like, we’re rolling, we’re rolling! Actually, Sarah’s the worst for that.”

I tell her I saw a lovely photo of Lancashire and Norton, who play mortal enemies on the show, having a laugh together in a break during the climactic scene.

“Yes, but you kind of have to have a really happy set in order to go to those dark places I think. And harking back to long ago, Love/Hate was one of the happiest sets also — dark stories, happy sets.”

Stuart Carolan’s hard-hitting Dublin crime saga was the show that got Murphy started. It ran from 2010 to 2014, and by the time it was finished, she’d moved to London and was being cast in high-profile BBC dramas. When you watch Murphy act in anything, it just seems to come so naturally to her. Was she one of those kids who’d start dancing every time someone opened the fridge door?

“I was terrible at sports, and they didn’t have drama at my school. We lived in Wexford, the opera festival was on every year, so that meant there were lots of fringe events on, am-dram groups and stuff, and I just kind of got into it. Doing musicals, that kind of thing. Then I started with this youth theatre group called Bare Cheek, and they introduced me to the writing of Enda Walsh, and it just blew my mind. I thought, oh my god, people can write these things, what is this?

“And I read Disco Pigs, which I got to do in the end. And then learning about Mark O’Rowe, and so many incredible Irish writers, that kind of spurred me on to be an actor — like I have to do these parts, I have to work with these people. And so, at 17 and 18, I was going to go into film editing, and then I changed gears and I thought no, no, no, if these plays are out there, I’ve got to go chase them. It’s building worlds, and I love, especially in theatre, just the strange and unusual worlds that you can create, especially with Enda’s work.”

After finishing school, Murphy came to Dublin to train at the Gaiety School of Acting. Then, just as she was finishing her studies, the global economy crashed.

“I graduated in 2008, so yeah, and I was like a death kiss to so many Dublin companies. I worked with Bedrock. We did This Is Our Youth, that was their last show, and then I worked with Loose Canon. I did Anatomy of a Seagull, which was based on Chekhov’s The Seagull, and that was their last show too. I thought to myself, I should really stop working with people!”

She is glad, though, that she “managed to get to taste a lot of great theatre before so many companies were obliterated. I got to do that, and then Love/Hate came along.

“I hadn’t done TV at that point,” she recalls, “I didn’t know what call sheets were, and so, to be able to do that for five years, and not only have that growth of character, but to do it with that language. And Stuart Carolan is amazing. Like, I had three days, four days, as someone’s niece, that was it, that was my job, and I thought I’d f**ked it up because I was all limbs, I didn’t know what I was doing. It was all so different, hitting your marks and all that.”

Expand Close Charlie Murphy. Photo by David Reiss / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlie Murphy. Photo by David Reiss

Coming from theatre, Murphy had to learn quickly that, on television, less is most definitely more. “Exactly. Just calm down, take a breath. But just to experience that growth as an actor, I do still feel very lucky, and I could get emotional about it. I feel so retrospectively blessed to have been able to have that experience, with all those incredible actors.”

The Love/Hate veterans have stayed close, she says. “Myself and Ruth Bradley lived together for years in London.” Bradley, Murphy and Sarah Greene are among a colony of young Irish actors currently thriving in the UK.

“We know each other, we’re all really good friends. I’ve been based in London for a good few years now… I’m in Budapest at the moment though,” she adds, motioning at the spartan-looking hotel room behind her. “I’m shooting the second series of a show called Halo. It’s a sci-fi drama based on a video game.”

It must be a wonderful time to be a TV actor, with so much getting made, so much streaming stuff, so much good writing. Auditions are almost always virtual now too — what does she make of this strange new world?

“I think we really delved into the Zoom auditions and so on more because of Covid, when we had no choice. But I think it’s amazing and especially for Irish actors to have that now, to not go, I can’t afford that flight to London, for a part I know I can play if I can only be seen. It’s so much more accessible now, which is great.”

We swap London war stories, and realise that we both, at different times, lived in the north London enclaves of Turnpike Lane, and Crouch End. London is home, she says, but coming home is important, and she does so often.

“It’s lovely going home,” Murphy says. “My parents are coming over in June but I’ll be home before then, when I finish this, in May. Yeah, definitely, sitting at mum’s kitchen table, eating too much bread.”

‘Obsession’ is released on Netflix on April 13