Now we’re suckin’ diesel... new Belfast Line of Duty tourism trail launched

Caroline McComb from McCombs Coach Travel is joined by Cáelán McVeigh from the Grand Central Hotel to launch the new Line of Duty Experience PIC Stephen Hamiltonn / Press Eye

Mother of God! Line of Duty fans who are missing the action of AC-12 can now follow in the footsteps of their favourite coppers, thanks to the first ever tour of the show’s filming locations.

Hastings — ‘like the battle’ — Hotels and McComb’s Coach Travel have joined forces to create the Line of Duty Experience, allowing fans of the most watched TV drama of the 21st century to visit some of the most iconic Belfast landmarks used in the series.

Among the buildings that will feature in the new tour will be Pelbury House, the headquarters of Central Police, Kingsgate Printing Services, the building used as a front for members of the OCG (Organised Crime Gang) and the lorry park where DI Kate Fleming shot bent copper Ryan Pilkington before going on the run with her boss DCI Joanne Davidson.

One of the drama’s most well-known locations, the subway where Fleming and DI Steve Arnott hold their clandestine meetings, will also form part of the trail.

There will also be a chance to visit the sites of some of the most memorable car chases including the crash from series six, when the police convoy transporting Jimmy Lakewell from prison to AC-12 HQ came under attack by the OCG as well as Brentiss Prison, where Davidson was taken after her arrest.

Tresco Storage, the company used in series three by Danny Waldron to store the decapitated head of Linus Murphy and Hickey’s bookmakers, the site of the armed robbery in the opening episode of series six also feature.

The Line of Duty Experience will begin with lunch in the Grand Café in the Grand Central Hotel, before an action-packed guided coach tour.

It will then finish with a specially named AC-12 cocktail or Wee Donkey mocktail in the Observatory, Ireland’s tallest cocktail bar.

Guests will also receive the Hastings’ Line of Duty duck which has been designed with some of Superintendent Ted Hasting’s best-known sayings.

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “Given our namesake with everyone’s favourite Superintendent, we had to be the first to launch a Line of Duty Experience.

“We are delighted to team up with McComb’s Coach Travel to create this unique tour which takes in some of the most exciting filming locations across Belfast City Centre, a light lunch and finishing off with Line of Duty inspired cocktails in the Observatory.

“And while you may not float up the Lagan in a bubble, you will certainly enjoy the best views of Belfast and beyond.”

The Line of Duty Experience takes place on July 3, 17 & 31, August 14 & 28 and September 11 & 25 and is £49pp. To book go to www.mccombscoaches.com or call 028 9086 6162.

Television tourism is increasing in popularity, with many much-loved dramas helping to boost numbers visiting shoot locations.

HBO’s huge hitter Game of Thrones attracted thousands of fans to Northern Ireland to visit some of the key locations used in the show, including the Dark Hedges and Ballintoy.