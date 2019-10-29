November streaming highlights: The Irishman, The Crown, Jack Ryan and The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

November presents a particularly strong month for streaming with Scorsese's highly-anticipated The Irishman, The Crown season three as well as The King, starring Timothee Chalamet, landing on Netflix and the second season of Jack Ryan hitting Amazon Prime Video. Sky Crime and Sky's streaming service NOW TV have The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, a true-crime documentary featuring the tragic case of a young mother who went missing and her husband who, after subsequently losing custody of their two children, took their lives and his own in an explosion in their home. It's one of several powerful docs dropping this month. Here are 20 highlights to tide you over the short, dark evenings...

November presents a particularly strong month for streaming with Scorsese's highly-anticipated The Irishman, The Crown season three as well as The King, starring Timothee Chalamet, landing on Netflix and the second season of Jack Ryan hitting Amazon Prime Video. Sky Crime and Sky's streaming service NOW TV have The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, a true-crime documentary featuring the tragic case of a young mother who went missing and her husband who, after subsequently losing custody of their two children, took their lives and his own in an explosion in their home. It's one of several powerful docs dropping this month. Here are 20 highlights to tide you over the short, dark evenings...

November 1

Jack Ryan season 2

Amazon Prime Video

The second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan sees the CIA operative tracking a shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. His investigation threatens to uncover a conspiracy prompting the President of Venezuela to launch a counter-attack which sees Ryan and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the US, UK, Russia and Venezuela. This season sees Noomi Rapace, Wendell Pierce, Harriet 'Harry' Baumann and the brilliant Michael Kelly joining John Krasinski among the cast.

Fire in Paradise

Netflix

This documentary short tells the story of the Camp Fire tragedy in Paradise, CA on November 8, 2018 - the deadliest fire in the US in over 100 years - via personal interviews and video footage from survivors and emergency responders.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

Netflix

The Fab Five - Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) - continue their campaign for world domination with a stint in Tokyo.

The King

Netflix

Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, The King stars Timothée Chalamet as Hal, the reluctant heir to the English throne who elects to live among the people, until he is forced, after the death of his father, to become King Henry V. Suddenly he must navigate the politics of the palace, and manage the war that is the legacy of his father. The film co-stars Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

American Son

Netflix

The Broadway play gets the small screen treatment with Kerry Washington in the lead role as Kendra Ellis-Connor, the South Florida-based mother of a missing teenage boy, who is trying to piece together what has happened with police. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the film which charts the dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

November 3

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

9pm, Sky Crime and NOW TV

(If Something Happens to Me, Part 1 of 2)

This two part documentary seeks to find answers to a tragic unsolved mystery. Susan Cox Powell was 28 when she went missing from her Utah home in 2009. Her husband Josh Powell was named as a suspect but was never charged with any crime. More than two years later Josh killed himself and his and Susan's two sons in an explosion at his home. The documentary looks beyond Josh and Susan to her father-in-law Steven Powell, who took home-recorded footage of Susan which paints a disturbing picture of a man with a shocking obsession.

The Devil Next Door

Netflix

The true story of John Demjanjuk, a retired Ukranian-American autoworker who was living a quiet life with his family in Cleveland Ohio in the 80s when he was identified by a group of Holocaust survivors as cruel Nazi death camp guard 'Ivan the Terrible'. The guard tortured and killed nearly one million Jewish prisoners dueing WWII. Demjanjuk is extradited to Israel to stand trial for crimes against humanity.

November 5

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Netflix

Late Night host Seth Meyers makes his Netflix comedy special debut on stage at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis. His set sees him talk about fatherhood, politics and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday. The Lobby Baby of the title refers to their own baby who was born in the lobby of their apartment building.

November 7

Britannia: Series 2

9pm Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook return for the second season of this series penned by Jez Butterworth which is beginning to establish itself as a worthy replacement for Game of Thrones. Sky tell us that it is set 'two years after General Aulus (Morrissey) claimed a foothold in Britannia, and the romanisation of this savage isle is underway – but not without resistance. Meanwhile, an ancient figure has woken, and it could spell the end of everything, Celtic and Roman alike'.

November 15

A Lie to Die For: A Marriage Bed of Lies

9pm, Sky Crime/NOW TV

A new crime docuseries arriving on Sky Crime this month, it explores the lies people attempt to protect at any cost – even murder. Each episode is a stand-alone case and in the opening episode two high school sweethearts, Lori and Mark, are a seemingly happy couple, with a baby on the way and Mark about to start med school. However, under the façade is a lie that will result in murder.

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Netflix

This six-episode series follows alt-pop band Nasty Cherry, a female four piece assembled and signed by pop star Charli XCX. We see them moving in together, practicing together, and giving their first performance of their debut single. There are 'egos and insecurities' and it reveals just what it takes to make an impact on the music industry these days - even with a global pop star championing you.

Klaus

Netflix

It's a Christmas-themed animated film just in time for the festive season and that's all you need to know. Although if you do need to know more, know that Jason Schwartzman voices Jesper, the postal academy's worst student who is stationed on a frozen island aboce the Arctic Circle. He finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones) and discovers mysterious carpenter Klaus (JK Simmonns) who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, it also stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Netflix

If you're an 80s or 90s kid and fancy a bit of toy nostalgia in the run up to Christmas, look no further as this series takes a deep dive into the origins of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and those wrestling figures you battered around the house.

November 17

The Crown: Season 3

Netflix

It has been a long wait but the third season is finally here with the wonderful Olivia Colman heading up a brand new cast which includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne among others. We see the Royals adapting to a new, mre liberated but also more turbulent world through the 1960s and the 1970s.

Read more: The Crown season 3: Who are the main players and how does the new cast measure up?

November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Netflix

Bikram Choudhury arrived in Beverly Hills from Calcutta, India in the early 1970s, and quickly built a celebrity following for his hot yoga which became a global empire. However, numerous sexual abuse allegations emerged in the 2010s along with stories of aggressive, cult-like training practices, and lawsuits began to mount. Oscar winner Eva Orner directs this film which tells the stories of the women who took Choudhury down.

November 22

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Netflix

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, Netflix

An anthology series based on some of Dolly Parton's most famous songs. Each story varies in tone from love stories to revenge comedies. Keep an eye out for Irish actor Colin O'Donoghue in the episode JJ Sneed. Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin are among the myriad other names cropping up across the eight episodes.

November 23

Pitch Perfect 3

It's not new, but Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson head up a fantastic cast who make this third instalment every bit as irresistible as the first two. If you're in a mood, stick this on and you're guaranteed a lift.

November 27

The Irishman

Netflix

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s 'epic saga of organized crime in post-war America'. The film spans decades and charts the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa and is told through the eyes of WWII vet Frank Sheeran. There has been much speculation about the impact of not of the de-ageing technology, but early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

Broken

Netflix

The creators of the critically-acclaimed series Rotten and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are behind this new series exposing fraud, corruption and neglicence behind some of the world's most popular products - cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture, and plastics.

29 November

I Lost My Body

Netflix

This animated film follows a severed hand as it escapes a Parisian laboratory and sets about finding pizza boy Naoufel. The hand's memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand's separation and the backdrop for a possible reunion. In his review for Variety, Peter Debruge said, "I'd hazard to say it's one of the most original and creative animated features I've ever seen: macabre, of course... but remarkably captivating and unexpectedly poetic in the process."

Online Editors