Majella O’Donnell has said that she will never be as “desperate” or as “low” as she was when her first marriage broke down.

‘Nothing will affect me as much’ - Majella O'Donnell on being left ‘desperate’ after break-up of her first marriage

The business woman turned celebrity got hitched to heartthrob Daniel O’Donnell in November 2002. Since then, the pair have become one of Ireland’s favourite couples and made occasional television appearances, such as on the RTE series B&B Road Trip, and the hit show Room to Improve.

Ms O’Donnell has disclosed that her wedding to Daniel saw an unusually long guest list, 500 guests were invited, and out of the 500, only 40 were on Ms O’Donnell’s side. However, she was not overwhelmed by it.

“I knew that once the wedding was over and all those people were gone away it was just going to be the two of us at home anyway,” she said.

“I suppose if I had been younger, I may not have been able to cope with it, but I was 42 and at that stage, nothing - and still to this day - nothing will affect me as much as my marriage breakdown.”

Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on his new show Time Out, she said: “I will never ever feel as bad and as low and as confused and as desperate as I did. That will never happen to me again because I know now how to deal with things."

Before her marriage to Daniel, Ms O’Donnell ran three restaurants with her former husband and was a manager at a five-star hotel in Edinburgh. She separated from her former husband in 1999.

Along with heartbreak, Ms O’Donnell has also dealt with other distresses in her life - she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2013. When she shaved her head live on The Late Late Show to raise money back in September 2013, it raised an amazing €600,000 for The Irish Cancer Society.

Speaking to RTE, she said: “I was lucky. It hadn’t spread, and I had it removed in August. Then chemotherapy treats the system, to make sure there are no rogue cancer cells hiding anywhere.”

She underwent a double mastectomy and thankfully, she managed to beat cancer.

She has also revealed that when she was diagnosed, her husband wanted to cancel all his tours to support her.

However, her preferred method of handling the news was “to be left alone to get on with it”.

Speaking at the opening of a new service in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday, which was opened for individuals impacted by cancer, she said he did what was best for her because she told him “please go out to work”.

Addressing cancer survivors in an interview with Belfast Telegraph, she said:

“Take every single day at a time; don’t be thinking you might die.

“I went onto those forums for survivors, but I didn’t like it. It was over, done and dusted, and I didn’t want to go through it all over again. I just wanted to move on.”

Online Editors