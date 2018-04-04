Entertainment Television

'Not since Italia '90 have I been this proud of an Irish performance' - Aisling Bea was a hit on GBBO last night

Aisling Bea with GBBO host Noel Fielding
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Irish comedian Aisling Bea won a host of new fans during her particularly entertaining turn as a guest on the Great British Bake Off.

The tv star from Kildare, appeared alongside Desperate Housewives Teri Hatcher, Alan Carr and Paralympian Kadeena Cox were all competing on Tuesday night's special episode for Stand Up To Cancer. Hatcher eventually took home the victory last night, but it was Bea's delightful input - and custard disaster that stole the show.

Not to mention her rainbow Pride cake in honour of the LGBTQ community.

Her comedic colleagues rallied in support of her appearance including Jarlath Regan, who tweeted: "Not since Italia '90 have I been this proud of an Irish performance."

Online Editors

