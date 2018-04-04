'Not since Italia '90 have I been this proud of an Irish performance' - Aisling Bea was a hit on GBBO last night
Irish comedian Aisling Bea won a host of new fans during her particularly entertaining turn as a guest on the Great British Bake Off.
The tv star from Kildare, appeared alongside Desperate Housewives Teri Hatcher, Alan Carr and Paralympian Kadeena Cox were all competing on Tuesday night's special episode for Stand Up To Cancer. Hatcher eventually took home the victory last night, but it was Bea's delightful input - and custard disaster that stole the show.
Not to mention her rainbow Pride cake in honour of the LGBTQ community.
Her comedic colleagues rallied in support of her appearance including Jarlath Regan, who tweeted: "Not since Italia '90 have I been this proud of an Irish performance."
Eat, drink, and Bea merry…#GBBO @WeeMissBea pic.twitter.com/JRXr1i8zje— Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 3, 2018
I'm still smiling about the fact that Aisling Bea made a pride cake on bake off and used the entire LGBTQ+ acronym when describing it, we love a queen— Josh⚡️ (@space__ages) April 4, 2018
I was officially the best Irish baker on tonight’s show. Here’s myself & @noelfielding11 watching my FOURTH attempt at custard. More like custHARD. #GBBO @su2c pic.twitter.com/pvguAa6ctU— Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 3, 2018
Not since Italia '90 have I been this proud of an Irish performance! Go on ya good thing @WeeMissBea #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7RPgs4AjoS— Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) April 3, 2018
I could watch Aisling Bea trying to shake Paul Hollywood’s hand all day. #gbbo— Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) April 3, 2018
I love Aisling Bea! #GBBO. #GirlCrush.— KARIS (@kcat1691) April 3, 2018
As a member of the LGBT community and a big Aisling Bea fan, I would like to say that I definitely want to be associated with your cake @WeeMissBea I thought it was glorious. 😘✌️🏳️🌈— Sarah McIntosh (@SepsChildInFeb) April 3, 2018
Aisling Bea is ridiculously beautiful, and funny, and sweet... and I can't decide if I want to be her or be with her. 😫 #GBBO— Kelly (@Kellyqpr5) April 3, 2018
🖐🏽I called it. Thelma and Louise road trip with Aisling Bea and Teri Hatcher. Many cakes. Several men get shot. #GBBO #SU2C— Jason Bournemouth (@EczemaBoy) April 3, 2018
Online Editors