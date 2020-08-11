| 11.9°C Dublin

Not hooked on 'Selling Sunset' yet? Here's why you soon will be

Tanya Sweeney

Given that we've had nothing but the four walls to keep us entertained for much of 2020, is it any wonder that Selling Sunset has become must-see TV?

On the surface, the Netflix hit is not unlike any other slab of sun-soaked property porn. Much like Million Dollar Listing and Property Brothers, Selling Sunset affords us mere plebs a genuine feast for the eyes. There are cinema rooms, infinity pools, 12-car garages and living rooms the size of airports, all as standard. Think Room To Improve, but on steroids (and with Botox).

But beyond the scintillating scenery, the backstabbing and bitching - often within the one LA estate agency, Oppenheim Group - is every bit as addictive.