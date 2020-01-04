Normal People, Quiz, White House Farm and 10 other promising TV dramas for 2020

And its star, Sarah Lancashire, will also be featuring again in the much- delayed fourth season of 'Last Tango in Halifax', with Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi still negotiating the pleasures and perils of late-life love.

But there will also be scores of intriguing new dramas, among which the following are especially promising:

This six-part historical drama is adapted from Eleanor Catton's Man Booker winner. It's described as an epic story of love, murder and revenge on New Zealand's South Island during the 1860s gold rush. Eva Green plays a ruthless brothel madam, and Eve Hewson features as a sex worker.

Normal People (BBC1)

Sally Rooney's justly acclaimed 2018 novel has been adapted by the author herself and concerns the complicated relationship between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal) from their small-town west of Ireland schooldays to their undergraduate years at Trinity. Lenny Abrahamson directs; the series was filmed in Sligo, Dublin and Italy.

Dead Still (RTÉ1)

A six-parter in which a postmortem photographer decides to investigate the murders of the victims whose bodies he's recording on film. It's set in the Ireland of the late 19th century and it's directed by Imogen Murphy.

The North Water (BBC2)

This four-parter stars Jack O'Connell as a disgraced surgeon in the 1850s who ends up on a whaling ship with a psychopathic harpooner, played by Colin Farrell.

The Singapore Grip (ITV)

Written by JG Farrell in 1978, just a year before his death at the age of 44, this concerns the Japanese invasion of Singapore and its effect on a family of British colonial traders. Adapted by Christopher Hampton, it stars Luke Treadaway as an innocent abroad, and supporting players include Charles Dance, David Morrissey and Colm Meaney.

Belgravia (ITV)

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes seemingly can't get enough of the aristocratic set to which he belongs. This six-parter concerns posh people in 19th-century London and their amorous and financial shenanigans. Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter play the main female characters.

Quiz (ITV)

Directed by Stephen Frears, this three-parter stars Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Ingram and Sian Clifford as wife Diana, who, with a coughing accomplice in the audience, cheated their way to winning Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2001. The versatile Michael Sheen plays quiz show host Chris Tarrant.

Little Birds (Sky Atlantic)

Adapted from the erotic stories of Anaïs Nin, this six-parter stars Juno Temple as a young American in 1950s Tangier, where she finds herself in all sorts of intriguing situations.

Roadkill (BBC1)

Four-parter in which Hugh Laurie plays an ambitious Tory minister who finds that his personal and professional life is unravelling. Helen McCrory plays the prime minster, and the supporting cast includes Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen) and Irish actress Sarah Greene, last seen in Dublin Murders.

Black Narcissus (BBC1)

Adapted from Rumer Godden's novel, this three-parter concerns a group of nuns trying to stay sane in a remote Nepal outpost. Gemma Arterton, Diana Rigg and Gina McKee are among the nuns, but it will be hard to efface memories of the 1947 Michael Powell version, which starred Deborah Kerr.

Des (ITV)

The always arresting and sometimes unsettling David Tennant plays into his unsettling side as he portrays Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who murdered at least 12 boys and young men in his London flat between 1978 and 1983.

White House Farm (ITV)

In 1985 five family members were murdered in a house in the Essex countryside. This six-part series reconstructs the story, both leading up to the killings and in the aftermath. A strong cast includes Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham and Amanda Burton.

The New Pope (Sky Atlantic)

Jude Law's bravura playing of a reactionary and autocratic American pontiff in Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope mesmersised viewers, and now he returns, though this time he's got the formidable John Malkovich to contend with as a scheming cardinal.

