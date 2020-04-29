| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Normal People is a success, but great novels often lose something in translation to TV

Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the TV adaptation of &lsquo;Normal People&rsquo; by Sally Rooney Expand

Close

Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the TV adaptation of &lsquo;Normal People&rsquo; by Sally Rooney

Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the TV adaptation of ‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney

Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the TV adaptation of ‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney

Fans of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People can let out a big sigh of relief. The television version hasn’t mucked it up.

Judging by the reaction on Twitter to the first two episodes of the 12-part adaptation, shown back-to-back on BBC1 on Monday and RTE1 last night, readers who love the novel with a passion as intense as that between the two young lead characters, love the TV series every bit as much.

Speaking as someone who hasn’t read the book, I also thought the opening episodes, which I reviewed yesterday, were excellent, and I will certainly be sticking with the series to the end.

Related Content

Daisy Edgar-Jones Gallery

Weekend Magazine Premium

'The sex scenes are so important' - Daisy Edgar-Jones talks bringing Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' to the small screen

Even on Zoom's video chat - where, let's face it, only a rarefied few look in any way presentable - Daisy Edgar-Jones commands a riveting, luminous presence. With huge espresso eyes and alabaster skin, the 21-year-old is equal parts sunny enthusiasm, measured politeness and fragility. Little wonder, then, that Lenny Abrahamson found his Marianne as soon as she walked in the door of the Dublin auditions for Normal People, the long-awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel.