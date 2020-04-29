Normal People is a success, but great novels often lose something in translation to TV

Fans of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People can let out a big sigh of relief. The television version hasn’t mucked it up.

Judging by the reaction on Twitter to the first two episodes of the 12-part adaptation, shown back-to-back on BBC1 on Monday and RTE1 last night, readers who love the novel with a passion as intense as that between the two young lead characters, love the TV series every bit as much.

Speaking as someone who hasn’t read the book, I also thought the opening episodes, which I reviewed yesterday, were excellent, and I will certainly be sticking with the series to the end.

It’s easy to see why literary adaptations appeal to TV producers. Books come with a built-in audience, which, in theory, should migrate from page to screen.

But trying to turn a popular book, and especially one that’s been elevated almost to the level of a sacred text, into a popular television series is never anything other than walking into a minefield.

When they’re done well, of course, they make for riveting viewing. The BBC’s most recent versions of War and Peace and Les Misérables — a novel which had become almost umbilically linked to that damned musical — were superb.

Both were brought to the screen by Andrew Davies, the undisputed king of literary adaptations, whose long list of credits includes Pride and Prejudice, Tipping the Velvet, and the original House of Cards and its sequels.

Yet, even expert Davies came badly unstuck last year with his adaptation of Jane Austen unfinished novel Sanditon.

Austen left enough material to fill just half an hour-long episode; the remaining seven instalments came entirely from Davies’ imagination. Austen purists were horrified by an early scene featuring a woman manually pleasuring a man in a forest. It went downhill after that, bringing the viewing figures with it.

But even when the source material is rock solid, the results can still be disastrous. Back in 1993, an adaptation of Peter Mayle’s funny, colourful memoir A Year in Provence seemed like a bulletproof project for the BBC. The book had been a huge best seller, the cast was led by John Thaw — then the most popular actor on British TV — and Lindsay Duncan, and the series was shot on location in a beautiful region of southern France.

It turned out to be a stinker — dull, bland and, as one critic at the time called it, “a smugathon”. In 2006, it earned the unwanted distinction of being the only drama series to make it into the top 10 of the Radio Times list of the 50 worst television shows ever made.

An updated list would undoubtedly include two other BBC series that fouled up our screens shortly before Christmas last year.

Expectations were sky high for the three-part adaptation of The War of the Worlds, the first one to be set, like HG Wells’ novel, in the Edwardian period. And then we got to see it.

It was beyond awful, a Christmas turkey that arrived a month early. Drab, lifeless and blighted by mediocre special effects, it turned the Martian invasion into a barely-glimpsed backdrop to the relationship problems of a dreary, anachronistically “woke” couple.

Just as terrible was Steven Peaky Blinders Knight’s three-part A Christmas Carol. An “adult” take on the Dickens classic (ie., a bit of sex and a few F-bombs), it was ceaselessly grim, even robbing the story of its joyous final redemption.

But if I had to pick a personal least-favourite literary adaptation, it would be the two-part BBC version of Sebastian Faulks’ Birdsong, a magnificent tale of war, romance and tragedy.

Aside from an insipid lead performance by Eddie Redmayne (a mannequin in a WWI uniform would have been more effective), it failed to capture the scope and depth of the book, and somehow managed to omit the element of the novel that explains the title.

Normal People continues on BBC One on Mondays and RTE One on Tuesdays.