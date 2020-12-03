Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson leads the way for Irish bringing books to the screen

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Lenny Abrahamson attend the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for

Lenny Abrahamson's Normal People and Room have been listed among Entertainment Weekly's 20 of the Best Book Adaptations of All Time.

The magazine included the Dublin director's acclaimed TV series and the movie for which he won an Oscar in its list of outstanding book-to-screen productions.

"One of the most notable parts of Sally Rooney's millennial love story is the insight into Connell and Marianne's constant stream of consciousness," said the publication.

"How much they're overthinking every significant and less significant thought and feeling.

"Any book reader is armed with that extra knowledge going in, but thanks to the stellar acting of the leads Daisy Edgar- Jones and Paul Mescal, having read the novel isn't a prerequisite.

"Both the book and the TV show will leave you equally sad and horny. The show comes with the bonus of not having to just imagine Conn-ell's lusted-after, um, chain."

Entertainment Weekly was also full of praise for Abrahamson's 2015 multi-award- winning movie Room, about a woman held captive in a house with her young son.

"The 2010 captivity novel didn't need all the magic of film-making to deliver a truly tense tale," said the magazine.

"Anyone who's read the book knows all too well the feeling of anxiously racing through the pages, equal parts excited and afraid.

"When the movie adaptation hit the screens five years later, that breathless unease was just as present.

"As unsettling as it is heart wrenching, both the book and movie, adapted by author Emma Donoghue, pull the reader or viewer into the story's dark, cramped space, before setting them loose into a bright, hopeful, open place."

Top 10: Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last February. Photo: Jordan Strauss/ AP)

Top 10: Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last February. Photo: Jordan Strauss/ AP)

Irish stars also played a major part in many of the other adaptations on the list.

Saoirse Ronan starred in two of the films, Greta Gerwig's 2019 version of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and Joe Wright's Atonement, based on Ian McEwan's novel.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis was the star of Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, which was partly based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

The fantasy TV series Outlander, starring Monaghan's Caitriona Balfe, based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon, also made the list.

The drama follows the love story of time-travelling World War II nurse Claire and her Highland warrior Jamie, which has so far run to five seasons with another on the way.

Another period drama, Poldark, based on the novels of Winston Graham and starring Dubliner Aidan Turner as the dashing hero, made the cut too.

"The adaptation is the ultimate Hollywood high-wire act," the magazine said.

"Adapting everything from classic literature to modern pop hits has led to an unfortunate battle - which is better, the movie or the book?

"More often than not, enjoying both the source material and the adaptation is worth the time."

