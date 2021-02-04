Normal People crew to have ‘massive party’ in Dublin after pandemic to make up for missing out on red-carpet events

Normal People producer Ed Guiney has vowed to have a “massive party in Dublin” when the time is right, to make up for all the missed celebrations.

The hit mini-series clocked up two more award nominations after Daisy Edgar-Jones got the nod for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Limited series category.

The show itself was also nominated for Best Limited series and Guiney, who runs Element Pictures and produced the show for BBC4 and Hulu, said the whole crew deserve a huge party for their efforts.

The 78th Golden Globes will take place with a virtual ceremony in Hollywood on February 28 and the producer lamented not having the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

“It definitely puts a bit of a dampener on the whole thing. What's weird is we finished the show during the first lockdown last spring, it went out during that lockdown at the end of April and there were various events planned at that time,” he said.

“We were going to do screenings in Tribeca film festival in New York, there were various promotional things on to celebrate the show being finished and going out into the world and that didn’t happen.

“And these events, what’s nice about them is you meet the people you worked very intensely with on the show and you get to hang out and enjoy each other’s company. All we’re saying is we’re promising a massive party in Dublin whenever we can, to make up for all of the missed opportunities.

“But people have so many challenges at the moment that us not getting to a red carpet is very low down on the list right now.”

He also told Today FM’s Dermot and Dave of his delight at Edgar-Jones, whose mother is Irish, scoring a Golden Globes nomination having missed out on the Emmy nod that male lead Paul Mescal got last year.

The English star last night paid tribute to her Kildare co-star and said it was “one of the biggest privileges of my life to have worked across from Paul Mescal. I was blown away every day by his generosity and incredible talent.”

Guiney also said he would like to see more support given to the TV and film industry as a whole, particularly in the area of script-writing and developing projects.

He and director Lenny Abrahamson had worked closely with author Sally Rooney to stay faithful to her best-selling book and said that quality content was the key.

“If you have a great script or a great adaptation of that book, then in a way the world is your oyster and that’s what we should be investing in; scriptwriters, scripts, writers and more of the building scripts at an early stage,” he said.

“If you’ve got a script that the world wants, you’re in a very powerful position. And arguably as a country, we’re never going to be in a position where we can really fund these things ourselves.

“We might be able to put a bit of money into it but we couldn’t fund the development of them...in our case we had several buyers in the US who wanted the show and Hulu won out.

“But something that’s very compelling can attract a lot of interest, particularly now. We're in this string of awards and certainly for the next three or four or five years, things will remain incredibly intense.

"So there’s a big demand for content and we’re very well positioned. We pride ourselves as a nation of writers so we should lean into that a bit more.”

