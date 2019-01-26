Noel Edmonds criticises RTÉ for editing interview with Ray D'Arcy

RTÉ has defended removing a section of Ray D'Arcy's television interview with Noel Edmonds on its catch-up online player.

The decision was made after the British broadcaster made allegations against Lloyds Bank live on 'The Ray D'Arcy Show' last Saturday night

The TV personality took to Facebook to criticise the broadcaster's decision to cut a small portion of the interview on RTÉ Player.

During his interview with show host D'Arcy, he made remarks about Lloyds Bank chief executive António Horta Osório.

The following day, dozens of viewers took to social media to announce their dismay at the removal of the clip from the show on the player.

However, an RTÉ source told the Irish Independent that it could not let potentially libellous content be included on its web player.

In an official statement, the broadcaster said: "Content on RTÉ Player is always subject to review and edit. We have no further comment to make."

The move was brought to the attention of Edmonds yesterday. In a passionate one-minute Facebook video, the 'Deal-Or-No-Deal' star slammed RTÉ for what he deemed to be censorship.

"There's another Lloyds storm brewing and this is all about my appearance on RTÉ on the 'Ray D'Arcy Show'," he said. "We talked about a lot of things, I had a very warm welcome. Then we got on the subject of bankers, Lloyds Bank in particular.

"But when the show appeared on the RTÉ Player, [this] whole section had been removed...

"Quite rightly, thousands of people in Ireland are up in arms."

Irish Independent