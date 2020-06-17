| 13°C Dublin

No show featuring white comedians donning blackface deserves the benefit of the doubt

Pat Stacey

Fawlty Towers episode was temporarily pulled from streaming site

I’ll never know what it feels like to be a black or a brown man. Because I’m white. I’ll never know what it feels like to be verbally abused or physically assaulted because of the colour of my skin. Because my skin is white.

I know, however, what it feels like to be a young, working-class white boy of 10 or 11, whose next door neighbour and best friend is a black boy. I know, too, what it feels like when someone calls your best friend the N-word or some other, equally revolting, racial slur.

I know, in other words, what racism looks like and sounds like, and the vile, sickening words it shapes itself in the mouth of a moron. I recognise its odious, unmistakeable stench.

