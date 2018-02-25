The Marty Party finally came to an end tonight after the RTÉ sports commentator was given the red card from Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

No more Marty Party as RTÉ commentator given the red card by DWTS judges

Despite his best efforts to make it out of the relegation zone, the final whistle blew for Marty Morrissey after his “romantic” Rumba to Chris de Burgh’s Lady in Red failed to impress.

After getting 16 points from judges, he ended up in the dance-off with model Alanna Beirne, who had gotten 26 points for her flawless quick-step to the Friends anthem, ‘I’ll be there for you.’ The nation's favourite got a standing ovation from the audience for his dance-off performance but he was still given the boot by the trio of judges in favour of saving the top model.

Model Alannah Beirne and Vitali Kozmin ,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

The RTÉ presenter said that going up against his fellow celebs every week was like “playing the Dubs in an All-Ireland final and you’re one of the Junior B teams from anywhere else.” He joked how he was “exhausted” from all the Marty parties over the past ten weeks and said he relished the whole experience.

“The people of Ireland kept me in for longer than I probably deserved, let’s be honest,” he said. Marty said that while it was “mixed emotions” and he was disappointed to go, he felt it was the right time for him.

He said he was going to drown his sorrows by helping his friend Rob Heffernan celebrate his 40th birthday, which he helped organise. And he said he was going to break his no-alcohol rule and maybe have a tipple or two at the bash, which was on the MV Cill Airne which is docked in Dublin’s city centre.

Marty revealed earlier in the night how it had been the best eight weeks of his life and how his hips “haven’t moved in ten years.”

Guilty Pleasures was the theme of last night’s DWTS, which seemed apt given that the Sunday night show has become the viewing public’s own secret shame.

Erin McGregor got the show off to a blistering start, dressed in a yellow mini-dress as she and partner Ryan McShane performed a flawless Cha-Chat to the tune of Raining Men. Rob Heffernan indulged his inner rapper and showed his cool under pressure with a Cha-Cha to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice. But despite his efforts, he got just 18 points from judges.

Former GAA star Anna Geary turned country for her turn on the floor, dancing an American Smooth to the Billy Ray Cyrus’ classic Achy Breaky Heart. Judge Julien said it was “fresh and unique” and the fact that she took a chance with the routine.

Although she scored a perfect 30 last week, their marks weren’t too generou this weeks, giving her just 22 points to a chorus of boos from the audience. Deirdre O’Kane took on the challenge of the Paso Doble to the tune of ‘Tragedy’ by Steps, with her ending the routine on a high by going sliding through her partner John Nolan’s legs. “This was no tragedy – this was a triumph,” said judge Julien, with Deirdre scoring 24 points.

Taking inspiration from his roots was Jake Carter who danced an emotional and flawless Viennese waltz to Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Judge Lorraine described it as the best routine of the night while Brian said he proved he had the talent to win the competition. The singer honoured the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which claimed nearly 100 victims, by emblazoning the numbers ‘96’ on the back of his waistcoat.

He got the highest score of the night with 28 points and sailed through to next week.

