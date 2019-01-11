RTÉ presenter Sharon Ni Bheolain has been hailed a "true pro" by social media users for continuing a news report after a bluebottle fly landed on her face.

'No flies on Sharon' - RTÉ presenter hailed a 'true pro' after refusing to let insect get in the way of reading news

The newsreader was hosting the Nine O'Clock News when she started swatting at a huge fly that was circling around her.

What a pro pic.twitter.com/es1wDbcacr — Joe Molloy (@MolloyJoe) January 10, 2019

Social media users praised her professionalism as she continued to read her lines, despite not looking at the camera screen.

Joe Molloy, presenter of Off The Ball, shared a clip of Ni Bheolain's response with the caption: "what a pro".

Others took the opportunity to use all the fly puns the internet has to offer.

@rtenews need to issue one of Judge Judys special fly swatters to all presenters pic.twitter.com/5hZ4zSV4QK — Eamonn Murray (@littleredvanman) January 10, 2019

"I'd hate to be the floor manager. I'd say she'll let it... fly" one person said.

"RTE are calling in a SWAT team," said another.

She didn't miss a beat!!...and in tomorrow's news we examine the impact of climate change with the emergence of flies in January — john Walsh (@johnpatwalsh34) January 10, 2019

The RTÉ news presenter moved from her position as Six One news anchor during a reshuffle of the programme last year.

The journalist was at the helm of the news broadcast for 13 years alongside Bryan Dobson.

Mr Dobson crossed paths with Brexiteer Boris Johnson at the Pendulum Summit yesterday, who labelled the Morning Ireland presenter as "this man Bryan".

