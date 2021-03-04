Nicole Kidman to star in TV adaptation of Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection ‘Roar’

Irish author Cecelia’s Ahern’s short story collection ‘Roar’ is being adapted into a television series and will star Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

In a deal with Apple TV+, the series is being co-produced by Ms Ahern’s label Greenlight Go Productions and Blossom Films.

Included in the production team are co-creators of the Emmy award-winning Glow Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who have also written for Netflix hit Orange is the New Black.

Read More

The new series will include eight half-hour episodes, based on the 30 short stories in the Irish author's collection.

Ms Ahern’s novel has been described as the “sometimes comic, always moving look always moving look at the guilt, joys, humiliation and triumphs that define the modern woman’s experience, including the private moments when she feels the need to roar”.

Each episode will follow the journey and transformation of an unnamed woman who each has a different contradiction or issue in her life.

The Irish author, whose books have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, won the Irish Book Award in 2014 for her novel The Year I Met You.

Read More

Online Editors