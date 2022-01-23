| 7°C Dublin

Nicolas Roche’s exclusive DWTS diary: ‘With my granny in the audience and not at home with her phone, I was probably down 100 votes’

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.
Nicolas Roche with his new dance partner - a 2l bottle of water

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas Roche with his new dance partner - a 2l bottle of water

Nicolas Roche with his new dance partner - a 2l bottle of water

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

Nicolas Roche

Not being one of the six couples who had to dance on last Sunday’s live show made the day a bit less stressful, although just sitting stage-side and watching the other contestants had me sweating as I realised how good they were compared to my first performance the week before.

When you’re given a new dance at the start of the week, you think you have plenty of time to learn it but all of a sudden, that time is up, it’s Saturday and you’re in the studio for dress rehearsal so this week I wanted to up my work-rate as much as I could.

