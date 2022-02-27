Tonight, for the first time since joining Dancing With the Stars, I knew I was safe from elimination when it came to the votes for the dreaded dance-off.

Unfortunately for me, it wasn’t because my dancing skills have improved dramatically that I wasn’t worried.

Tonight I was safe from the votes only because I sitting at home on the couch watching the live show on TV, after testing positive for Covid during the week.

On Monday, this week was all set to be a busier week than usual for me. As well as trying to learn the tango in time for tonight’s live show, I was due to come out of retirement briefly to ride for Ireland in the Zwift e-racing world championships yesterday.

E-racing involves riding against other riders from all over the world on a home trainer connected to an online racing platform, in this case Zwift.

With the world championship course designed around the virtual streets of a futuristic New York, online racing systems are set up so that you can actually feel the gradient of hills, the rattle of cobbles and even the drafting effect of riding behind another rider.

You can see avatars of all the other riders in the virtual peloton and a certain amount of ‘power-ups’ can be used during the race. I suppose it’s a bit like Mario Kart, but you’re pedalling the kart yourself, for about 30km.

As Karen had a long rehearsal for the pro dance on Monday, I tried to get some training in on the home trainer before putting in longer than usual days on the dance floor on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rules of the show mean we do antigen tests every day and a PCR test every Wednesday. My antigens had been negative all week but on Thursday morning, as I was driving to meet Karen for practice, I got a message to say my PCR test had come back positive. I had Covid.

I had a slight headache that morning but as I had been training quite hard on the home trainer, I thought it was just dehydration from overdoing it a bit.

Video of the Day

Read More

I had two antigen tests in the car, so I pulled over immediately and did both of them, in the faint hope that they might come back negative and that maybe I had a false positive on the PCR test.

When both of them also came back positive I knew there was no chance of the PCR being wrong and I was out of this week’s show.

My first thought was for my grandparents, who I have been living with since I came back to Ireland for the show. Thankfully, I had been up and out early and in bed late for the previous few days so I hadn’t actually seen them at all.

When I rang the production company, Shinawil, to tell them of my test result, they offered to put me up in an apartment on my own until I could come out of quarantine so I went straight there and have been there ever since.

Like most people, I have no idea where I caught the virus. The only thing I can think of is maybe not cleaning my hands properly after buying petrol and then eating sweets from the garage, if it’s possible to catch it like that.

Upon hearing of my quarantine status, my cousin Erik brought me food supplies and left them at the door and also brought my bike and home trainer over and everybody on the show, both the contestants and the pro dancers, sent me messages to see how I was and to cheer me up, which was really heart-warming.

After informing cycling’s governing body, the UCI, that I had Covid, I got a call Friday night to tell me that UCI regulations meant that I wasn’t allowed ride in the e-world championships.

Although I was quite happy to follow the rules and sit it out, they were made with racing within a peloton in mind and while I probably wouldn’t have competed very well, I thought that maybe the fact that I would be racing on my own, on a home trainer, in a room, away from anybody else, might have allowed me symbolically represent Ireland, if only on the start line, for one last time.

I’ve sat on the bike most days for an hour but I’ve been going so slowly that I’d be quicker walking. I put a photo up on Instagram one of the days and had all sorts of comments ranging from one extreme to the other about whether I should be exercising or not, but for me it’s just to alleviate the boredom and stop getting stiff more than anything. I had a heart rate monitor on all the time and never went over 100 bpm.

Thankfully, I have only mild symptoms and aside from a slight headache I’ve felt fine all week…until tonight’s live show.

Apart from the high heart rate during the voting results, I couldn’t believe the emotional effect watching the show live on TV had on me.

Six months ago I would never have dreamed of watching a dance show on television but tonight I felt every emotion under the sun for the other contestants. I could see who was nervous, who was relaxed and it was a very strange experience for me.

It’s crazy how much Dancing With The Stars has taken over my life for the past three months. Tonight, I was texting back and forth with Karen about the various dances and my heart was racing when the results were being announced and I wasn’t even there!

It was also very frustrating to have to watch the show on television rather than be there and I looked on enviously as everyone strutted their stuff on the floor another time.

Tonight, my favourite dance was Nina and Pasquale’s. I thought they were so energetic and had so much fun on the floor. It was brilliant to watch.

I was surprised to see Jordan and Salome in the dance-off tonight. Jordan is a natural dancer and he has been brilliant every week so it was unfortunate for Grainne, who had a really great dance tonight, to have to face him for elimination this evening. Grainne has been lovely since the start of the show and as I couldn’t commiserate with her in person, I sent her a text straight after.

I’ve said it before, but it’s strange to see people go home every week on this show. We’ve all come into Dancing With The Stars from different backgrounds. We’ve put ourselves out there to try and take up a new challenge and try and learn something new each week and the only battle we ever have is with ourselves so even though, technically, it’s a competition it’s hard to suddenly see people leave.

I’ve really missed dancing this week, which is something I never thought I would say, and I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio with Karen.

I’ve already had a couple of negative antigens again but I have another few days in quarantine before I can start again.

It’s weird but I’ve become so engrossed in this show that I was actually selfishly hoping the Government would announce shorter quarantine times today so that I could get back into the dance studio sooner.

While I can’t dance in frame with Karen I will have to dance around the apartment on my own for the next few days, which is another thing I never thought I’d be doing a few months ago. Hopefully, I’ll still be dancing this time next week.