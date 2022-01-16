Nicolas Roche’s Dancing With The Stars diary: ‘If you don’t fully commit, you end up looking like a much bigger idiot’

When I retired from professional cycling at the end of last year, I decided that after spending 15 years in a bubble of training, dieting, resting and racing, it was time to experience new things, push myself out of my comfort zone and learn as much as I could about myself.

Back then though, jumping around a dancefloor in a see-through pink vest, heels, and skin-tight sparkly black pants in front of a live television audience was definitely not on the agenda.

When I was first asked to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, I was hesitant. But after meeting with the production company and learning about the show, I decided to take the leap into something new and left my base in Monaco and headed for Dublin before Christmas.

Ever since I left Ireland as a teenager, my grandparents’ house in Dundrum is the place I’ve always come back to whenever I’m home. My grandparents are really easy to live with. As long as I give Nana a kiss in the morning and before she goes to bed, she’s happy and it’s great to get to spend more time with her and my grandad.

A lot of my cousins, aunts and uncles are also based nearby and it’s always good to get to see them again. I’ve been over and back so many times over the years that the back bedroom of the house has so many of my clothes and bits of bikes in there that it’s now known as my room rather than the spare room and it has become my base while training for Dancing With the Stars.

On my first day in the studio, I had all my measurements taken and for a brief moment it felt a bit like the first training camp with a new cycling team. After that though, it was down to business.

I’ve been teamed up with professional dancer Karen Byrne for the show, which is great because Karen is a fantastic dancer and is always trying to get the best out of me. Training for the show takes between three and five hours a day, seven days a week, and even then, my lack of dance skills mean I could probably do with more time on the floor.

As I’m living with my grandparents, I’m very wary of the whole Covid situation. Karen and I train in her dance school on the old Naas road and don’t see the other contestants until the live shows. We do an antigen test every single day and we also have a weekly PCR test every Wednesday. My grandparents both know I’m cautious and I try to limit my social life as much as I can.

To maximise our practice time, we usually bring a sandwich and eat it on the go rather than waste time going for lunch. Contrary to Karen’s slagging last week, I do make my own sandwiches, although my granny manages to sneak a bar of chocolate or some other sweet treat in with it most days.

Often, you hear contestants on the show talking about being sore from all the dancing, but being fit from cycling means that I feel like I can train like a maniac all day if necessary. Of course that doesn’t mean I get it right when I do train and there are other drawbacks.

In most sports you balance on your feet, but my body has spent decades being carried by the bike and there is very little foot movement in cycling compared to dancing. I haven’t played rugby or football in almost 20 years now so I’m definitely not agile or fast on my feet and have already twisted my ankle a few times. While my cyclist’s legs are strong and can move fast, they’re used to being clipped into the pedals and only going in one direction all of the time. There is no sideways or even backwards movement at all.

To stay fit, I’ve taken to running around the housing estates in Dundrum or down through Marley Park. In an effort to improve my dance moves, I’ve incorporated bursts of lateral movement, heel flicks, high knees and even a few steps from the jive into those runs, which probably gives any onlookers a good laugh.

Karen and I had the jive as our first dance last Sunday, which is a very fast, very complicated routine. I found the first few practice days very difficult trying to learn the basic steps, then the full choreography, the hand movements and finishing movements. Even if you get all that, you then have to put it all together in time to the music.

Sometimes I got so frustrated because while I knew what I needed to do, my body just wouldn’t let me do it. For example, the little kicks where you jump on one foot and kick out with the other while turning around on the floor were one of my weak points. Karen knew this and made me rehearse them so many times that there were days when we just did that step for two hours solid.

I very slowly got better and in the days before the show I had improved enough to be a little bit happier. But another problem had arisen. I was so concentrated and focussed on the steps that I looked too serious and robotic.

Karen kept telling me to relax my shoulders and smile, smile, smile. She encouraged me to accentuate everything, let go and really go for it, which is the difficult bit for me as there’s always that fear that you are going to look like an idiot on national television. The problem with that is if you don’t fully commit to it then you end up looking like a much bigger idiot, so it’s a catch 22 situation really. I suppose for Karen it’s like I’m dancing with the brakes on sometimes.

On the day of the first live show we got our costumes and had two full dress rehearsals in the TV studio and it felt so different from when we were doing it in runners and a pair of jogging bottoms in training.

I suppose ripping my top in rehearsal and having to get it sewn back together before the show wasn’t a great omen and in the performance itself I think everything hit me at once - the live audience, the lights, the cameras, the costume, the dance steps, even the smiling. I was so focussed on trying to smile that I lost the rhythm of the dance and fell out of sync with the music, so unfortunately the day of the show definitely wasn’t my best dance.

Even after all the hours of practicing those one-legged kicks, it was as if my brain didn’t send the signal to my feet and, apart from forgetting to pause just before them, it looked like I had a weight on them when I looked back at it on TV, which was disastrous.

The dance was so dynamic that the rush of adrenalin afterwards was like finishing a race with a sprint. My heart was pumping and I actually really enjoyed myself and was still smiling as the judges began to speak.

I knew that a few steps were off time and some of my arm movements weren’t great either, but I was hoping for a little sympathy on day one. The judges are so professional though that they notice every tiny detail and they weren’t long in telling me about my mistakes.

In fairness, they were right. I was a bit disappointed with the marks afterwards and didn’t think I had danced that much worse than everybody else but I know I have to improve. The judges are there because they know what they’re talking about so I just have to accept that and try and do better next week.

Because we train in our own little bubble in Karen’s dance school. I didn’t get to see the other contestants again until last Sunday’s first live show and having watched the second set of dancers tonight, I realise how high the standard is here and how big a task it is going to be to pull myself off the bottom rung of the leader board.

Hopefully, I’ve had one of the hardest routines first, although I’m beginning to realise that while the jive was fast and there were a lot of steps, every dance is difficult. Even though other dances might look slower and easier, they all bring their own challenges and if I don’t learn the next one quick enough it could be all over for me next week.

Another probably irrational worry I have is that people will spell my name wrong when voting for me (sympathy votes gratefully appreciated) as my name is spelled the French way, Nicolas, without the ‘H’.

Like riding the Tour de France, doing Dancing With The Stars is something that I’ve put everything else aside for, committed fully to and am really seriously trying to focus on. It’s way beyond my comfort zone but I’m learning a lot and would love to stay in the competition as long as possible. I’m slowly learning to let go and a lot of other things about myself that will hopefully help me in my non-cycling future.

When you roll off the start line on day one of the Tour de France, however, you know there are three more Sundays left to Paris. At the moment, I’m just hoping I’ll have a few more Sundays on the dance floor.