| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicolas Roche’s Dancing With The Stars diary: ‘If you don’t fully commit, you end up looking like a much bigger idiot’

Nicolas and his dance partner Karen Expand
Nicolas and Karen performing last week Expand

Close

Nicolas and his dance partner Karen

Nicolas and his dance partner Karen

Nicolas and Karen performing last week

Nicolas and Karen performing last week

/

Nicolas and his dance partner Karen

Nicolas Roche

When I retired from professional cycling at the end of last year, I decided that after spending 15 years in a bubble of training, dieting, resting and racing, it was time to experience new things, push myself out of my comfort zone and learn as much as I could about myself.

Back then though, jumping around a dancefloor in a see-through pink vest, heels, and skin-tight sparkly black pants in front of a live television audience was definitely not on the agenda.

Most Watched

Privacy