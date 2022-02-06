After a relatively good dance on movie week, this week felt like I was back to square one again while trying to learn the samba.

While I really enjoyed trying to splash in Gene Kelly’s footsteps for Singing In The Rain and even managed to smile during last week’s performance, the samba brought me back into stress mode again.

While there are no easy dance routines, the samba is recognised as one of the most difficult to perfect - not that I was looking for perfection tonight. I was just concentrating on getting it right.

I think the slower dances suit me whereas the faster ones like the jive and the samba seem much tougher and I found this week really difficult.

I knew what I was supposed to do, but despite putting in seven hour days for most of the week, I just couldn’t do it most of the time.

With long seven or eight hour days of practicing this week, some days Karen and I trained so hard that we were almost delirious by the end of the evening and often found the slightest little thing set us off laughing.

Every so often we record ourselves dancing and look back on it to see where I can improve or what I’m doing wrong.

Towards the end of Thursday evening, after seven hour’s solid practice, I twisted my ankle during the routine, without Karen noticing.

When we played the video back, we both noticed that my ankle buckled perfectly in time to the beat.

Like schoolkids, we spent the next ten minutes rewinding the video back and forward and laughing our heads off, partly from the tiredness and delirium of the long training sessions and partly because it was probably the only time I was in time with the beat all week.

Even though we had been doing long days all week, Karen knew on Friday that I wasn’t ready for yesterday’s rehearsals.

When Ian, the head choreographer, came in on Friday morning and told me my dancing was at the level it should have been about two days earlier, Karen switched off friendly mode and we really got stuck into repeating the steps over and over again.

There’s been one step in particular that I’ve been struggling with all week.

It’s a simple, basic samba step where I drop my heel instead of dancing on my toes but it just wouldn’t go into my head.

At one point I was screaming in frustration with myself as Karen made me repeat the step over and over again until I did it to a decent enough standard

I think Karen would have made a fantastic cycling coach.

We have great craic during the week and get on really well but she also knows how to motivate me - when to cajole me and when I need a good kick in the arse.

All she wants each week is for me to get the best out of myself and stay on the show as long as possible so she is always pushing me to do better.

In fairness to Karen, after another long day on Friday – during which she briefly wielded a baseball bat, Saturday’s dress rehearsals were much better.

As we were rehearsing early, I had breakfast in the studio at 8.0 yesterday.

Here, Karen and I found out that Matthew’s partner Laura had injured her foot in practice on Friday so we let them dance in our earlier slot in order to give her more time to recover in between dress rehearsal and the live show tonight.

I was supposed to wear a jacket on tonight’s show but yesterday I found my arm movement was very restricted in it, so after a few last minute costume changes, I ended up wearing a shirt instead.

The dancers though are not the only ones who have a long hard week on the show.

I’m always amazed at how hard the costume department work to try to make me look good for a minute and a half.

Today they took a pretty normal shirt for a couple of hours and by the time I put it on for the show it was absolutely blinged out with stones and sparkles.

The fact that I had to wear the shirt open meant I had to undergo another important part of the dance scene, the spray tan.

I got away without one last week as I was wearing a suit but had to get the works again this week. I’ve learned to wear a tracksuit on tan day because you’re not allowed shower for a few hours afterwards so it stains your clothes.

While my dance tonight might not have been my best of the series so far, I thought it went pretty okay.

I think slower dances suit me but I also think I have improved a little bit on where I was with the fast jive on day one.

I worked really hard on the samba all week but for some reason, on the live shows, I always feel like I’m rushing things a bit and I know tonight that my finishing wasn’t up to scratch.

On the good side, I felt I got into the character of the dance again and actually got some good comments about it, even if I felt much more comfortable portraying the gentleman singing in the rain last week than the pimp on the dance floor this week.

As usual though, nothing gets past the judges.

They are so professional they can see the minute details with the best dancers, so somebody like me attempting to samba is easy pickings for them, although they were gentle enough tonight thankfully.

In all honesty, the adrenalin of the routine is still coursing through your veins as you are getting those comments so a lot of them go over your head at the time. It won’t be until I watch it back that I’ll be able to take them fully on board.

Sitting stage-side to watch the other contestants after my dance, I was blown away by Jordan and Salome’s performance tonight.

The music, the atmosphere, the performance.

It was phenomenal and it really felt like I was watching a professional show. Again the professional judges were able to pick up on miniscule bits of their technique afterwards but from where I was sitting, all I saw was wow.

With the second lowest score of the night however, I knew I could be in trouble when it came to the elimination and I was really nervous as we lined up to hear the voting results.

As more and more couples got through to next week, I could feel the blood almost draining from my body.

It was absolutely nerve wracking and my legs were shaking as I stood out front among the last three couples waiting for those dreaded six words.

“The person going home tonight is…”

The dramatic pause before saying the name raised my heartrate by about 50 beats and I’m sure Aengus and Nina were the same as they stood alongside us.

“… Aengus.”

Although I scraped through to next week’s show again, it didn’t feel like a celebration because it meant another contestant was leaving.

Aengus is probably a bit more reserved than some of the other contestants but in my experience he has been an absolute gentleman, a lovely man throughout the competition and as I’ve said before, it’s strange to be seeing people go home or to be thinking of this show as a competition because we all get on so well.

I’d like to genuinely thank everyone who voted for me tonight and who have supported me so far in the show and hopefully I can work hard enough next week to hang on for a little longer.

Thanks to Dancing With The Stars I’m spending my first non-cycling weekends in years back in Ireland and I’m thoroughly enjoying the whole experience, although I’m not exactly painting the town red any weekend.

With dress rehearsal and the live show the following mornings, Friday and Saturday nights on the town are out the window. By Sunday night, I’m so wrecked at the end of the live show, that I don’t have the energy to go out anyway. My Sunday night routine instead has been a pizza and a glass of wine at home with my cousin Erik. It’s not very exciting, but I love it and I hope it lasts for another few weeks yet.