exclusive Nicolas Roche’s Dancing with the Stars diary: ‘As more and more couples got through to next week, I could feel the blood almost draining from my body’

After a relatively good dance on movie week, this week felt like I was back to square one again while trying to learn the samba.

While I really enjoyed trying to splash in Gene Kelly’s footsteps for Singing In The Rain and even managed to smile during last week’s performance, the samba brought me back into stress mode again.

