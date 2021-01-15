Nicola Coughlan and Brenda Fricker among tonight’s Late Late Show lineup

Actresses Nicola Coughlan and Brenda Fricker are among tonight’s The Late Late Show line-up as the show returns to our small screen this evening.

Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker will join Ryan Tubridy tonight on RTÉ One and will pay a tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes.

Brenda is a retired actress who won an Academy Award in 1989 for her role in My Left Foot. She is also known for featuring in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York as the pigeon lady.

Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls fame will join Tubridy to discuss her new role in the Netflix series Bridgerton, the hit show which has dominated TV news over the past week.

The Galway actress has received rave reviews online for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the raunchy period drama.

Former boxer Barry McGuigan is among the line-up and will speak about the death of his daughter Danika, who died in 2019 following a short illness.

The actress started in RTÉ’s Can't Cope, Won’t Cope and passed away at the age of 33.

Tonight marks three years since the death of the Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, singer Lyra will perform a tribute in studio to the Limerick musician.

All five Operation Transformation leaders Susuana Komolafe, Paul Devaney, Hazel Hartigan, Andrew Burke-Hannon and Sharon Gaffney will also join Tubridy in studio to talk about the new series and their progress to date.

The Late Late Show airs tonight, January 15, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

