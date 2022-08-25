Nicky Byrne steps down from hosting Dancing with the Stars

Nicky Byrne has been hosting Dancing with the Stars since its first series in 2017

Nicky Byrne has stepped down as host of Dancing with the Stars after five years.

The singer has been presenting the show since its very first season back in 2017 alongside Amanda Byram and Jennifer Zamparelli but has now decided to hang up his dancing shoes.

In an Instagram post, Nicky revealed that he made the “tough” decision to step back from hosting duties on Dancing with the Stars due to Westlife tour commitments.

He paid tribute to his time on the show, writing: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ.

“Westlife are now ten shows into our ‘Wild Dreams’ tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind-blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023.

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ - a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories.”

Nicky thanked his co-hosts, the judges, the crew, production company ShinAwil, and RTÉ before adding: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down the stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”

RTÉ confirmed that the dance competition show, which was won by jockey Nina Carberry this year, will be returning in January as they announced Nicky’s departure.

“Dancing with the Stars series 6 will see a new line-up of brave soldiers take to the dancefloor in early 2023, and as Nicky Byrne heads on tour with Westlife, RTE will be announcing a brand-new co-presenter.”