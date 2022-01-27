New Netflix show All of Us Are Dead is being hailed as the new Squid Game

The official trailer for All of Us Are Dead — Netflix’s new mega-budget zombie horror — already has 12 million views; the public appetite for gore and violence is clearly strong.

Reviewers are calling it the new Squid Game for some obvious reasons (for one, it stars Lee Yoo-mi, who gained a cult following for her role in last year’s hit show).

There’s also the sense that, like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead is a wry metaphor for something much bigger…

Here’s what we’ve figured out from the trailer.

It’s set in a school

The trailer opens with rock-paper-scissors games and longing glances — so far, so high school drama. Part of Squid Game’s popularity (according to Netflix, 1.65 billion hours of the show were streamed in the first four weeks after its premiere) came down to the fact that it put the “gore” in allegory. The fact that it was all a big, depressing metaphor for life under capitalism had a strangely galvanising effect on viewers. Fourteen seconds into the trailer for All of Us Are Dead, no such metaphor is jumping out at us. Yet.

The teens have survival skills

So PE lessons in South Korea must be more exciting than ours, because we’re now in the middle of an archery lesson. Very impressive showing from the teenage archers, too. Forget netball passes, clearly these are the skills you would need to defend yourself against a zombie army (those in charge of our own curriculum, take note).

There’s a deadly virus

A bit close to home, but OK. “The instinct to survive surpasses intelligence,” says the ominous voiceover (presumably they aren’t talking about Downing Street’s response to partygate). Oh no, it’s a vicious mutating hamster! We can’t say for certain but the bite it inflicts on the schoolgirl at 35 seconds probably isn’t good news.

Oh wow, OK

Nope, definitely not good news. Things are really kicking off in a violent, blood-squirting-from-the-eyeballs kind of way. Interesting to see the Squid Game green again, this time in the school uniforms. There are hints of Battle Royale, too, where schoolchildren are pitted against one another in a fight for survival.

Watching from between our fingers

We’re suddenly in 28 Days Later territory, with zombie hordes marauding through the school, then the city. There are explosions. Humanity is imperilled and it looks like the adults are to blame. Post-apocalyptic cityscapes show a civilisation in collapse — it seems the teens are left bearing the brunt of a crisis that the adults created. We can’t imagine what that might be a metaphor for…

The budget is bigger and the horror more gory — All of Us Are Dead is sure to be a hit.

Video of the Day

Out on Netflix tomorrow

© Evening Standard