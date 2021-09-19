New documentary on the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett to air on Monday

Jason Corbett was found bludgeoned to death in his North Carolina home in 2015.

A new one-off documentary: ‘The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett’ will air on Virgin Media One tomorrow night.

The documentary will feature unseen police tapes and crime scene footage of the house in which the Limerick man was killed in 2015.

In August of that year, Jason Corbett was found bludgeoned to death in his house in North Carolina.

His wife Molly and her retired FBI agent father Tom were convicted of second-degree murder and imprisoned for the crime, but in March of this year were granted a full retrial and are currently free.

Molly (37), married Mr Corbett in June 2011 after travelling to Ireland to work as a nanny for the Irish widower's two children.

It’s likely the retrial will take place in 2022.

Read More

The pair insist that they acted in self-defence when they beat Mr Corbett to death. Both were found totally uninjured at the scene - while a pathologist said that, such was the damage to Mr Corbett's head, he could not accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

Jason's family tell a very different version of events - that Molly manipulated her way into the life of a vulnerable widower and killed him when he planned to leave with his kids.

Now four years after the Martens’ murder convictions and with a date for a retrial for Molly and Tom Martens hoped to be announced soon, the case has entered the public consciousness once again.

This one-off documentary tells the story from multiple perspectives of those closest to the case, featuring exclusive unseen police interviews with Molly and Tom Martens.

‘The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett’ airs on Monday, September 20, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.