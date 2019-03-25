Apple has unveiled a new film and TV streaming service featuring its own original shows, movies and documentaries.

New Apple TV streaming service gets seal of approval from Oprah and Spielberg

The company showcased some of the stars behind the new programmes and films, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The service will kick off in the Autumn and will take the form of an ad-free subscription service. Pricing and availability for the subscription service will also be announced in the Autumn.

Apple also announced a new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels, starting in May.

Actors Steve Carrell (L), Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (R) speak during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

This will aggregate shows, movies, sports, news and other content in one app across multiple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and streaming devices.

Users can subscribe to and pay for services they want, including HBO, ShowTime and Starz. The shows will be on demand and available both online and offline, Apple iTunes movies and TV shows will also be available to rent or buy within the new Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app will be available on Samsung smart TVs beginning this spring and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and Vizio platforms “in the future”.

“We’re honoured that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this autumn. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.”

Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Alfre Woodard speak during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Online Editors