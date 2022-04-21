| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Netflix’s woes may signal the start of a new viewing revolution

Tanya Sweeney

The streaming giant was expected to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first months of this year, but instead viewers are cancelling subscriptions in their droves. What happened? Tanya Sweeney reports

Netflix was at the forefront of water-cooler conversation with hits such as Squid Game Expand
Bridgerton was a huge hit for the streaming giant Expand

Close

Netflix was at the forefront of water-cooler conversation with hits such as Squid Game

Netflix was at the forefront of water-cooler conversation with hits such as Squid Game

Bridgerton was a huge hit for the streaming giant

Bridgerton was a huge hit for the streaming giant

/

Netflix was at the forefront of water-cooler conversation with hits such as Squid Game

You know you’re living the dream as a brand when your company name becomes a verb. Hoovering. FedExing. Xeroxing. And, more recently, Netflixing. Or, if you like, Netflix & chilling.

Since it pivoted to TV streaming in 2007, Netflix has become a byword in water-cooler TV — an agenda-setting, conversation-starting behemoth with over 222 million subscribers. Not bad for a company that started as a humble mail-based movie rental outfit back in 1997.

Most Watched

Privacy