Netflix’s woes may signal the start of a new viewing revolution

You know you’re living the dream as a brand when your company name becomes a verb. Hoovering. FedExing. Xeroxing. And, more recently, Netflixing. Or, if you like, Netflix & chilling.

Since it pivoted to TV streaming in 2007, Netflix has become a byword in water-cooler TV — an agenda-setting, conversation-starting behemoth with over 222 million subscribers. Not bad for a company that started as a humble mail-based movie rental outfit back in 1997.

Yet this week, it was revealed that the TV streaming platform announced a net loss of 200,000 subscribers globally, and expects to lose a further two million over the next three months. This week’s announcement wiped a whopping $55bn off its value.

“They are the longest player in the streaming game and I think a lot of people felt they were kind of unstoppable,” says Elaine Burke, Editor of technology/start-up site Silicon Republic. “I’ve definitely spoken to people this week who are shocked to hear that things are changing for them.”

These may sound like eye-watering numbers, but as Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor of the Irish Independent notes, rumours of Netflix’s demise could be slightly exaggerated. And after record gains in 2020 (30 million new subscribers globally) and 2021 (18 million), there was always going to be a moment of levelling off.

“Netflix still has 220 million subscribers,” he says. “It only lost 200,000 in the last quarter — that’s 0.1pc. And that’s including the 700,000 it lost from pulling out of Russia. In other words, Netflix is still watched by up to one billion people, as lots of accounts are shared.

“That’s about 15pc of the world’s population. It still has a commissioning budget, too, of $16bn. It’s going to outspend most conventional studios on new movies and TV series, which will attract most of its current subscribers to stay.”

And yet, this is hardly a trajectory that any media company wants to find themselves on. This the first time in a decade that Netflix has made public a reduction in subscribers. What’s more, Wall Street had been predicting Netflix would add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. There is even talk of adding advertising to the platform — something its co-founder Reed Hastings has resisted for years.

So where did it all go (a little bit) wrong for the TV giant? According to Diane Negra, Professor of Film Studies and Screen Culture at UCD, timing could well be a factor.

“To some extent, the time of year — spring, summer — is against them and the question [of Netflix’s fate] may be more definitively answered in the autumn,” she says.

“Yet these figures reflect a reverse in momentum for Netflix — that’s why it’s important. This drop in subscriptions may be a bit of a harbinger of a turn in pandemic media use. Perhaps the Netflix brand was a little contaminated by its close association to home confinement during the pandemic, at a time when we are trying to move past the pandemic.”

The move of leisure time outside of the home coincides with a cost-of-living crisis that is becoming more pertinent an issue for Irish householders by the day.

“With the cost of living on the rise, it’s not surprising that households are re-evaluating their outgoings,” says Darragh Cassidy of price comparison site bonkers.ie.

“Netflix recently announced a fairly hefty price increase of up to 17pc on some if its plans in Ireland, its second increase in the space of around 18 months, and for many, that may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“A premium Netflix subscription is now €20.99 a month, while Disney+ is still only €8.99 for example,” Cassidy adds.

Elaine Burke agrees: “I think that was a huge mistake on Netflix’s part — to start raising prices at exactly the time they were facing increased competition from really, really strong competitors. It was a very surprising move and I’m not sure it has done well for them. Disney also gives a bit more flexibility in terms of account sharing, while Netflix are getting really sticky with that.”

In more recent times, Netflix has become just one of a handful of TV streaming platforms. Amazon, Apple and Disney+ have gained serious ground in the last few years. Disney+ in particular, which began in November 2019, is seen as a major competitor. Other apps and sites, from YouTube to TikTok, are also turning the heads of a younger demographic.

“For a long time, Netflix was the only streaming show in town, but it’s now facing huge competition from the likes of Amazon, Disney, Apple and, in the US, HBO and Paramount,” says Cassidy. “And where, previously, households may have been happy to spend money on three or even four streaming services, they’re now having to cut back.

“And even though Netflix creates a huge amount of original content, many of its most popular shows aren’t originals. And as other media companies have set up their own streaming services, it’s been losing some of its most popular titles, which is affecting its appeal. For example, pretty much all Disney movies and shows were gradually pulled from Netflix shortly after Disney launched Disney+.”

Adds Burke: “Disney definitely scooped up subscribers when it launched. People are crazy for it because Disney owns everything. But then you’ve also got Apple TV, which has really positioned itself well in terms of premium content. And now Apple has won an Oscar [CODA won Best Picture at this year’s ceremony], which Netflix has really wanted to do.”

Which brings us neatly to Netflix’s content. For well over a decade, they’ve created the sort of prestige films and series that people watch in order to become part of the wider cultural conversation. It’s something Netflix have managed to hang on to with series like Bridgerton, The Tinder Swindler and Squid Game, but there’s a sense they are ceding ground to other content makers.

Sharon Horgan’s long-awaited comedy project will next appear on Apple TV+, while Amazon’s latest offering All The Old Knives is fast catching internet buzz.

“There’s definitely a sense of Netflix exhaustion — a sense you’ve been on so much that you’ve reached ‘the end’,” says Professor Negra.

“I think there’s an element of churn coming to Netflix,” says Burke. “It’s like something is a trend and suddenly it becomes a Netflix show — Nailed It or Is It Cake were basically internet trends, but they only work within a very short time frame because like a meme, it has a flash moment where it’s big.

Burke also believes that, despite the convenience of streaming, there is something in the linear TV experience that people are still ultimately drawn to.

“Derry Girls is a super example of the week-by-week broadcast model,” she says. “When you’ve binged something, you can’t retain any information when you’re not watching that kind of volume of TV. The joy everyone is getting from that weekly drop. Everyone’s going wild for it once a week and then we have to wait for it, and that’s fine.

“Lisa McGee and her team made a great amount of episodes and a great show that will leave people wanting more, and that will always be cherished. It will never go stale.”