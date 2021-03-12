Netflix’s The One, Deutschland 89 and Billie: In Search of Billie Holiday – What to watch on TV this weekend

Hannah Ware stars as the secretive head of a company that uses DNA to find clients their perfect romantic partner in Netflix’s new series The One

HARD on the heels of Amazon’s glossy US-set anthology series Soulmates comes The One (Netflix, from today), also set in a near-future society where a company offers to find people their ideal romantic partner using DNA.

FRIDAY

This, however, sounds like more of a standard thriller. Hannah Ware plays the CEO of the company, an entrepreneur who’s hiding a dark secret. Will Zoë Tapper’s detective tease it out?

The level of television production has stepped up quite a bit, which may make new half-hour romantic comedy anthology series Love in the Time of Covid (Disney+, from today) — a play on the title of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera — look slightly dated. It was shot last summer, using remote equipment, at the actors’ homes. This is the first batch of four.

Back in terrestrial TV land, Martin (Jonas Nay) finds himself in much demand in Deutschland 89 (Channel 4, 9pm/All 4), with the Americans, the West Germans and the French all trying to recruit him. The Russians are bothering him in a different way, by sending men to kidnap his son.

Women rule on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.45pm), where the guests include Amy Poehler, Jennifer Garner, Minnie Driver and Leonie Elliott. There’s a little space left over for singers Nick Jonas and Tom Odell.

Later... with Jools Holland (BBC2, 10pm) welcomes a couple of old friends: Paul Weller and Laura Mvula, both of whom have new albums to plug. Also on the bill are art-rockers Dry Cleaning.

The Comedy Vaults: BBC2’s Hidden Treasures (BBC2, 9pm) is a repeated gem from 2014, unearthing clips of never-broadcast comedy pilots featuring the likes of Miranda Hart, Stephen Fry and, erm, Madness.

SATURDAY

Billie: In Search of Billie Holiday (BBC2, 9.45pm) is a documentary quite unlike any other. Journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl spent a decade researching the jazz legend’s life for a biography, only to die in mysterious circumstances in 1978.

Now, filmmaker James Erskine has taken Kuehl’s research, which includes almost 200 audio interviews with the likes of Count Basie, Charles Mingus and Tony Bennett, as well as Holiday’s lovers, school friends, cousins and even the FBI agents who pursued her over her drug use, and combined it with other material to make this remarkable film. It acts as a tribute to both women.

No wonder the Comic Relief celebrity special of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance (BBC1, 6pm) is being shoved out in a teatime slot. The game show has been such a disaster, it’s more than likely getting the axe. Gino D’Acampo and his son Luciano are the poor sods answering questions and hauling around those dumb “gold” bars.

Feature-length documentary Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids’ Story (Sky Arts, 9pm) is an evocative look at the Blitz Club, which had a massive impact on London pop and style culture, despite being open for just 18 months. Flamboyant former patrons, including Boy George, Rusty Egan and Marilyn, recall the buzz of a venue that once refused entry to Mick Jagger, no less.

If you’re looking for a useful companion piece to the above, there’s a worthwhile repeat of snappy 2016 three-parter The 80s with Dominic Sandbrook (BBC2, 7pm). The historian argues the much-maligned decade deserves a fresh look.

SUNDAY

Smother (RTÉ One, 9.30pm) got off to a busy, breakneck start last week. Tonight, Val (Dervla Kirwan) tries to find the key to the erratic behaviour of her daughter Grace (Seána Kerslake), last seen walking into the sea.

It’s the final episode of Bloodlands (BBC1, 9.30pm), so we should find out why Brannick (James Nesbitt) has no compunction about planting fake evidence and killing people in cold blood. His sidekick Sgt McGovern (Charlene McKenna) is beginning to pull the threads together.

The final of Dancing on Ice (Virgin Media 1, 6pm) arrives a week earlier than planned, due to the number of contestants who had to drop out due to injury or Covid-19. Everyone deserves a prize for just making it to the end.

I imagine at some point Grace (ITV/UTV, 8pm) will turn up on Virgin Media 1. If you can tolerate another cop with an unusual quirk, John Simm plays Supt Roy Grace, who, due to a past experience, believes in the occult and consults a psychic on tricky cases.

It’s based on a series of novels by Peter James.

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris get emotional while driving versions of their fathers’ old cars in the return of Top Gear (BBC1, 8pm). You’d never have caught Clarkson and his pals doing that.

People clearly like the new direction, though, because viewing figures were up to a healthy five million during the previous run. Due to Covid, there are only four editions this year.

Bloggers who also fancy themselves as amateur detectives are a blight on true-crime documentaries. There’s a few of them crawling over The Suzy Lamplugh Mystery (Sky Crime, 9pm and 10pm), an otherwise sombre two-parter about the young London estate agent who, in 1986, headed out to meet a “Mr Kipper”, as she wrote in her diary, on her last appointment of the day and was never seen again.

For whatever reason, her disappearance seems to fascinate the British public and portions of the media more than any similar case.





