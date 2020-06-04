| 10°C Dublin

Netflix's impressive documentary catalogue is the best reason for having a subscription

There's never been more people watching documentaries, or more of them to watch, writes Pat Stacey

We’ve all met one at some point in our lives: the man — because it’s always a man — who, when the conversation turns to television, loftily sniffs: “I never watch television... except for documentaries.”

Ah yes. Mr Television Snob. Never seen a drama in his life (unless it’s a BBC Shakespeare). Doesn’t waste his time on comedies. Wouldn’t be caught dead watching a soap or a light entertainment show.

You have to feel a smidgen of sympathy for Mr Television Snob. He’s a man out of time, a relic from an age when documentaries were often regarded, even by some broadcasting organisations, as something to be consumed because they’re nutritious and good for you. Like broccoli or porridge or Marcel Proust.

