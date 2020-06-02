Remember when Netflix arrived in Ireland in 2012? Remember how excited we all were?

This wonderful American streaming service we’d been hearing so much about was finally coming here.

Sure, you had to cough up a monthly fee — €6.99 in the beginning — if you elected to continue after the month’s free trial, but wasn’t it worth it? Overnight we’d have hundreds, maybe thousands, of the very best films and TV series at our fingertips.

It didn’t quite pan out that way, however. From the outset, the Netflix available here and in Britain had a much smaller library than the American version. Plus, the range of films left something to be desired.

It still does. Netflix’s 'classics' section seems to reach back no further than the 1970s. You’ll search in vain for black-and-white films from the 30s, 40s and 50s. Its 'international' section is no less of a joke — unless you fancy spending the rest of your days watching interminable Bollywood epics, martial arts flicks and obscure Euro-trash nobody has ever heard of.

In truth, nobody signs up to Netflix for the films any more. It’s all about the TV series. Once the streaming giant started producing its own series with House of Cards in 2013, swiftly followed by Orange is the New Black the same year, the game changed.

Broadcasters like HBO and the BBC were unnerved by the vast financial resources Netflix had at its disposal, enabling it to splurge millions on original content. And it’s been splurging ever since.

This spend, spend, spend strategy has spawned a string of popular and critically lauded series and miniseries, including Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown, Ozark, Mindhunter, The Haunting of Hill House, When They See Us and Unbelievable.

But the throw-everything-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks approach has a downside — the countless stinkers that sank like stones in Netflix’s ocean of content and are destined to remain, ignored, in 'continue watching' lists forever.

The game has changed again. For years Netflix’s only serious streaming rival was Amazon Prime. Now it’s competing with Apple TV+ and Disney+, both of them with unfathomably deep pockets.

Netflix’s response has been to put its faith in big-name showrunners and its money — hundreds of millions of dollars of it — into their pockets. It locked Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes into a $150 million, five-year deal. We won’t see Rhimes’s first Netflix series, the Regency romance Bridgerton, until later in the year.

Hopefully it won’t be as dire as the first fruit of Ryan Murphy’s $300 million, five-year deal with Netflix: the ghastly miniseries Hollywood, which takes Tinseltown’s history of racism and homophobia and rewrites it into a ludicrous mish-mash of alternate history and wish-fulfilment fantasy.

Had a first-time writer pitched something as bad as Hollywood, he or she would have been laughed out of the room. It’s an egregious example of what happens when Netflix gives someone a pile of money to indulge their unrestrained ego.

Steve Carell in Space Force

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Steve Carell in Space Force

Space Force is another example. Netflix executives handed a title to Greg Daniels and Steve Carell and told them to go off and come up with something. What they came up with is a multi-million dollar turkey; a satire with no satire, a comedy with no laughs.

Every broadcaster makes duds, but Netflix tends to makes very expensive duds. How many more can it afford? There are whisperings that these megabucks deals with wildly overrated talents are already draining resources from other series.

Netflix revived, at no small expense, Designated Survivor, which had been cancelled by ABC, only to abruptly cancel it all over again. Worse still, the superb Mindhunter is on “indefinite hold” and the actors have been released. It’s unlikely it will return.

At this rate, it won’t be Amazon, Apple or Disney that scuppers Netflix, but Netflix itself.

