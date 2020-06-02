| 24°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Netflix throws too much money at overrated duds - at the expense of better shows

Pat Stacey

Netflix miniseries Hollywood Expand

Close

Netflix miniseries Hollywood

Netflix miniseries Hollywood

Netflix miniseries Hollywood

Remember when Netflix arrived in Ireland in 2012? Remember how excited we all were?

This wonderful American streaming service we’d been hearing so much about was finally coming here.

Sure, you had to cough up a monthly fee — €6.99 in the beginning — if you elected to continue after the month’s free trial, but wasn’t it worth it? Overnight we’d have hundreds, maybe thousands, of the very best films and TV series at our fingertips.

Related Content