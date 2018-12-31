'My goal is to be the most memorable Irish celebrity possible' - This Dublin model made an impression on E!'s Botched

Bridget Byrne (28), who performs under the name Ava Van Rose, features in the latest episode of the hit show in which doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow treat patients with extreme surgery requirements, most of which includes correcting past mistakes made by other surgeons.

She tells the medical duo that she wants to be "the most memorable Irish celebrity possible" through her distinct appearance and is seeking another breast augmentation.

"I don't find the mom bod attractive. I'm not frumpy, I'm fit and fabulous and that's the way it's going to stay," she said. " I went to [the] Czech Republic and I had liposuction to my stomach, liposuction to my back and my ass redone as well. I had them over the space of a year."

She sought the help of the reality stars after experiencing rippling, which is the appearance of ridges in the implant that show through the skin and a misalignment of her breasts, while also seeking another increase.

"It's a big deal for my body to look on point because I take pictures. I still want to go larger. That's my dream goal. I don't want to look like a mom. I don't want to look like I've had a baby," she said.

"My goal is to be the most memorable Irish celebrity possible. You're not going to look at some average basic bitch walking down the road on a daily basis."

Last year, she said she was contacted by producers of the show to appear. "I suppose it’s because I’ve been so honest and outspoken about the surgeries I’ve had, no one else in Ireland talks about it," she told The Irish Sun.

“They got on and asked was I planning on having any other work done and I told them I was looking to have a Brazilian butt-lift. I’ve had to put on 30lbs for it and then they inject it into your backside."

Ava, who has 150,000 Instagram followers, often shares behind the scenes pictures from her cosmetic procedures, including botox. She previously appeared on Claire Byrne Live in defence of her extensive procedures, saying, "I like what I see in the mirror."

The mother-of-one was given a suspended sentence in 2016 for biting her ex-boyfriend's new partner in 2013.

