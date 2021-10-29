Moving The Late Late Show to fit in Mrs Brown’s Boys is an insult

RTÉ just loves Brendan O’Carroll. You can understand why. Mrs Brown’s Boys has been a godsend for the national broadcaster, chalking up huge viewing figures, especially at Christmas.

For nine years in a row the Christmas Day episode has been RTÉ One’s most-watched non-news programme, drawing an audience of between 500,000 and 800,000.

On BBC One, however, last year’s Christmas’s episode attracted a modest 3.8 million viewers — a steep drop from the 11 million the show once commanded.

It failed to make it into the channel’s top five Christmas Day programmes, suggesting the sitcom’s popularity in the UK may already have peaked.

Is it possible the BBC has some slight regrets about giving O’Carroll a contract to make Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day episodes up to 2026, with a copper-fastened guarantee they’ll be shown in the prime 10pm slot?

But none of this changes the fact that RTÉ just loves Brendan O’Carroll. It loves him so much that it’s even willing to move metaphorical mountains for him.

Or more accurately, one particular metaphorical mountain: The Late Late Show.

This coming Friday’s Late Late will be a little later later than usual. It’s been bumped from its regular time of 9.30pm to 10.05pm to make way for a live Halloween episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys that’s airing simultaneously on BBC One.

To the best of my knowledge, and I’m open to correction if I’ve got it wrong, nothing like this has ever happened before.

Whether you love it, hate it or are completely indifferent to it, The Late Late Show, which turns 60 next year, is an institution as solid and immovable as any structure made of steel and concrete.

It hasn’t been my cup of tea for quite some time now, but that’s irrelevant. It’s still the cornerstone of RTÉ One’s Friday night schedule and a ferociously powerful audience magnet.

During the darkest days of lockdown, when other TV shows pulled down the shutters and decided to wait out the Covid storm, the Late Late soldiered gamely, if a little grimly, on without a studio audience, filling the gaps where flesh-and-blood guests should have been with Zoom interviews.

Not even an actual storm — the big snow of 2018, which plunged the whole country into suspended animation — could stop it in its tracks. Ryan Tubridy kept calm and carried on, cobbling together a show with a reduced studio audience and whatever guests could be rounded up.

Short of a magnitude 10 earthquake hitting Donnybrook, nothing seems to be able to shake The Late Late Show. So seeing it pushed down the pecking order, if only for a half-hour, is a genuine surprise.

Maybe Tubridy is okay with this and maybe he’s not. We’ll probably never find out either way. A kind of omertà operates in Montrose. RTÉ people tend not to criticise other RTÉ people or RTÉ programmes, at least not openly.

The exception is Joe Duffy, who has been refreshingly honest about his intense dislike of Love/Hate, which he called “crap”.

But here’s the crucial point: Mrs Brown’s Boys is not an RTÉ series. True, RTÉ can claim nominal “partnership” in the production, but what does that mean? Not much. Its input amounts to precisely zero. RTÉ is not a co-creator with the BBC, it’s a carrier for the BBC.

Mrs Brown’s Boys isn’t even an Irish series. It’s a British one, commissioned by BBC Scotland. It’s recorded at the BBC’s Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow. It’s directed by an Englishman, Ben Kellett, son of the late film director Bob Kellett, who specialised in comedies.

Frankly, there’s something pathetic about a national broadcaster that’s so bereft of ideas of its own, it has to desperately hold on to someone else’s coat-tails.

The argument that the episode is live, and therefore deserving of special treatment, doesn’t really wash.

The regular episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys — which is more variety routine than sitcom — are already so loose and shambolic they might as well be going out live anyway for all the difference it makes.

You don’t have to be a fan of the Late Late to recognise that RTÉ shoving it down the schedule to accommodate what’s effectively just another imported comedy is a shabby, insulting way to treat what’s supposed to be its flagship.