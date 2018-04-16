Missing Room to Improve? Why At Your Service can fill that Sunday night void
If you're one of the 721,000 (average, consolidated) viewers who tuned in to the latest series of Room to Improve every week you may have found yourself at a bit of a loss on Sunday night.
The eleventh season of the show wrapped last week with a look back over the entire series from its humble beginnings in 2007 to more recent big-budget projects.
Its departure from the schedules was bemoaned by regular viewers.
Sundays just aren’t the same without #RoomToImprove . Miss you @DermotBannon— John Egan (@JohnEgan1111) April 15, 2018
You'd really miss #roomtoimprove wouldn't you 😥🙈— Áisling❤ (@kaisling37) April 15, 2018
It's coming back for a twelfth series next year but what to do with the Dermot Bannon-shaped void it has left behind for Sunday night viewing?
Well, you could do worse than At Your Service. Here's why:
1) It's effectively Room to Improve for businesses
Francis and John Brennan are hoteliers who bring their troubleshooting skills to struggling businesses across the country from hotels to B&B's and guesthouses, GAA club houses, and even tea rooms, as featured in Sunday night's episode.
It has the makeover element of Room to Improve, albeit on a tighter budget, with added nuggets of business wisdom.
2) It has equally charming hosts
A large part of the success of Room to Improve is down to architect and presenter Dermot Bannon. He's genial and charming but he's like a dog with a bone when it comes to his passion for the designs he creates for his clients.
Whether you agree with Dermot or the clients on their various tete-a-tetes over walls or windows or soft furnishings, it certainly makes for entertaining TV.
It's impossible to dislike Francis Brennan.— Stephen Hughes (@StephenHughes93) April 15, 2018
There, I said it. Don't @ me #AtYourService
Meanwhile, Francis Brennan, in particular, is a hard man not to like. Like a modern-day Robin Hood Hotelier he swoops in and does his best to impart his know how to business owners who need a lift, as much psychologically as in a business sense.
Like the clients featured in Room to Improve, they're not always receptive to his and brother John's advice, but at the end of the day their hearts and their heads are in the right places.
3) The clients
And those clients are a vital ingredient for both Room to Improve and At Your Service. Ireland is full of wonderful people, of characters, of people with strong opinions, the single-minded, the passionate - and we meet the full spectrum on both Room to Improve and At Your Service.
At a time that's particularly stressful in their lives, whether it's renovating their home or battling to save their business, they allow those cameras to chart their journey and the results make for some compelling TV.
Of course, there are differences of opinion and therein lies much of the drama.
Where Dermot clashed with Padraig in Tipperary over the size of a living room window and Christine in Dublin over, well, everything, Francis and John had a battle with wannabe B&B owner Finola who wanted to run her business without the internet.
It (usually) all comes together in the end and that's the payoff - for both shows.
4) Twitter
Much of the appeal of Room to Improve is the shared experience between the viewers live tweeting on social media. There's much mirth to be had watching the ups and downs of our fellow humans and both shows tick the Twitter box.
Has Francis Brennan no car?#AtYourService pic.twitter.com/IdaEcbnkk0— Eamon Lowe (@EamonLowe) April 8, 2018
The Muriel on the wall 😂 #AtYourService— Damien Lodge (@DGLODGE) April 15, 2018
Anyone else always get the urge to do the lotto while watching this? #roomtoimprove— Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) April 8, 2018
I was hoping, when she unveiled the portrait of Francis, that he was going to be in the nude! #AtYourService @francisbrennanb— Pól Mac Aodhagáin (@IgorTheRed) April 8, 2018
Shit goes downhill !! #roomtoimprove 😂😂— claire o reilly (@bridieo) April 8, 2018
We'll just leave you with this:
@francisbrennanb and @DermotBannon need to collaborate asap 🤗#roomtoimprove #AtYourService pic.twitter.com/ji7SwnATj8— colette😎 (@colette_conroy) April 15, 2018
You can catch the first two episodes of the current series of At Your Service on RTE Player and it continues on Sunday nights on RTE One at 8.30pm for six more episodes.
