Meghan and Harry: It was just one bombshell after another

St Paul’s Cathedral, which hosted the marriage of Charles and Diana back in the previous century, famously survived the Blitz intact, while all around it buildings were levelled by German bombs.

There’s little chance Britain’s royal family — aka “The Firm” — will emerge similarly unscathed after the bombs dropped during Oprah with Meghan and Harry, broadcast on CBS in the US on Sunday evening and on RTÉ2 last night.

Inevitably, the way it’s received in America and other countries will be very different to how it goes down in the UK, where many have accused the couple of trashing the royal family and disrespecting the Queen.

In fact, if you watched the entire thing, you’ll have found neither of them has anything but affection and praise for the Queen. She’s about the only member of “the institution”, as they called it, that came out of it positively.

It started gently enough. There was even humour as Meghan, who Oprah interviewed alone for the first hour, recalled learning how to curtsy five minutes before meeting her future grandmother-in-law for the first time.

Ten minutes in, however, the revelations began. And they just kept on coming. We learned the couple were married in secret by the Archbishop of Canterbury in their “backyard” three days before the formal ceremony.

Meghan revealed the story of how she made Kate Middleton cry during a row over the flower girls’ dresses for the wedding was false. “The reverse happened,” she said. Kate was angry over something, but Meghan was the one who ended up in tears. Kate later apologised and Meghan said she’s forgiven her. But the damage was done. “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” she said, yet none of them came forward to say that publicly. This, she said, was “a turning point”.

The spectre of Princess Diana hung over the encounter throughout, but never more heavily than when Harry joined them for the second hour. When Meghan talked about being “trapped” inside for months on end being “silenced”, it all sounded grimly familiar.

The theme of not being supported or protected by the royal family cropped up again and again, not least when they talked about the barely disguised racism of the UK tabloids’ coverage of Meghan. Seeing dozens of headlines flash up on screen, you were reminded of just how disgusting and offensive the coverage was.

Seventy-two MPs condemned what they called the tabloids’ “colonial coverage” of Meghan, yet nobody inside the institution, said Harry, spoke out about it once during a three-year barrage. Clearly, this hurt and angered him.

The two biggest revelations have already flashed around the world ahead of tonight’s Irish and UK broadcasts of the programme. The first is that the relentless, negative coverage and the lack of support from inside Buckingham Palace drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide while pregnant with their son Archie.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said. Her pleas to be let seek psychiatric help were rejected by several senior people inside the royal circle, on the grounds it wouldn’t “look good” for the institution.

“You have no idea what’s going on for people behind closed doors,” she said. I think we do now.

The second big bombshell, and one that’s likely to leave a stain on the royals that will never be washed out, came when the couple talked about the “conversations” that were had in the upper echelons of the family about the as-yet unborn Archie’s skin colour.

These were relayed to Harry by a member of the family, and he then relayed them to his wife. Neither is prepared to say who it was, and never will.

There was a lot more in the two hours, including Harry speaking frankly, and with obvious distress, about his fractured relationship with his brother and father, who stopped taking his calls for a time. He also talked about how they and every other member of the family are “trapped”, just as he was.

A long time ago, Princess Diana, in a bombshell interview of her own, painted a vivid portrait of the royal family as being insular, uptight, out of touch, cruel unfeeling and dysfunctional. You came away from this feeling that none of them has learned anything in the decades since.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: FOUR STARS