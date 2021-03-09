| 9.4°C Dublin

Meghan and Harry: It was just one bombshell after another

Pat Stacey

St Paul’s Cathedral, which hosted the marriage of Charles and Diana back in the previous century, famously survived the Blitz intact, while all around it buildings were levelled by German bombs.

There’s little chance Britain’s royal family — aka “The Firm” — will emerge similarly unscathed after the bombs dropped during Oprah with Meghan and Harry, broadcast on CBS in the US on Sunday evening and on RTÉ2 last night.

Inevitably, the way it’s received in America and other countries will be very different to how it goes down in the UK, where many have accused the couple of trashing the royal family and disrespecting the Queen.

