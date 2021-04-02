Meet the seven finalists for RTÉ’s Home Of The Year

A varied group will be hoping to be announced as winner of the prestigious RTÉ Home Of The Year show on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers have seen Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Peter Crowley peek inside 21 fabulous homes in recent months.

And on Tuesday the overall winner will be announced in Palmerstown in Co. Kildare on a special broadcast being aired on RTE1 that evening at 8.30pm.

Four of the contenders are from Dublin, and one each from counties Cork, Galway and Limerick.

But who are the families who live inside the hot properties featured? We profile them ahead of the final.

David O’Brien (Co Cork)

David O’ Brien built a modern and bespoke home for himself in the Cork countryside.

It was a self-build home with help from his brother and it took two years to complete. It looks like a modern take on a traditional barn.

He worked with an architect to create a design that was unique, spacious and very much to his style.

David loves modern architecture and vintage antique furniture so he wanted these to compliment each other.

He has been collecting vintage and antique furniture pieces for years and feels they have created interesting interiors in his home.

One of the most unique design choices is the use of an 1800s piano as a kitchen island. David has considered every corner of his home and he loves the airy feeling, the black exterior colour and the natural light.

David designed all of the interiors himself and put a huge amount of work into the design of his home.

Jennifer Sheahan (Dublin)

Jennifer Sheahan is very proud of the design of her late 1800s cottage in Dublin. She wanted one of these cottages for a long time and was delighted when one came on the market in 2019.

It needed a lot of work as it was damp, had no central heating and the toilet was outside. Jennifer did a complete renovation, knocked all internal walls, dug up the floor and lowered it plus added on an extra floor to make it a two-storey house.

There are clever storage solutions throughout this home. Jennifer describes her style as modern, playful and colourful. She loves that it is fun, comfortable and loves to see people’s reactions when they see a feature such as her disco ball light in her brightly coloured downstairs toilet.

Saara and Mike McLoughlin (Co Limerick)

Saara and Mike McLoughlin have put their own stamp on their semi-detached family home in Limerick. When they bought the house in 2008, it was very beige and magnolia with cream carpets everywhere and lacked character.

They have since taken out all the carpets and installed laminate flooring as well as painted every single surface in the house. They added their own colourful and eclectic style with a touch of bohemian and scandi influences, a mix of modern and mid-century furniture.

They like to mix old and new to create a warm and more interesting finish than having everything new. They designed and also did most of the work themselves. They love that it’s their own unique style and reflects their personalities.

They describe it as their safe haven and while it looks like a standard semi-detached house from the exterior, they have given it plenty of character.

Sally-Ann and Ruairí Mitchell (Dublin)

When Sally-Ann and Ruairí Mitchell bought their cottage in Dublin, it was an original 1920’s cottage with a single storey extension.

They gutted, re-modelled and extended it to transform from three bedrooms to a four-bedroom home with a large open plan mezzanine extension. They wanted an open-plan, split-level extension to the kitchen, and a private second wing for additional bedrooms for the family of six, including four boys.

Sally Ann describes their style as a blend of traditional and contemporary with an Irish cottage/loft vibe.

Kevin Desmond (Dublin)

Kevin Desmond has always been passionate about period houses and when he bought his home in Dublin in 2019 it was in very bad condition.

It needed extensive work so Kevin along with his partner Joe undertook a big restoration. The property was sympathetically restored throughout paying particular attention to features of an 1830’s house.

The sash windows were replaced, roof was re-done, all fire places restored, all internal doors restored including original locks and all the timber floors repaired. Kevin has all of the damaged coving carefully made to match the original.

When Kevin bought the house, the front brick work had a render applied in the 50s and required a substantial restoration.

They also exposed the stone to the back and all the garden walls with lime mortar. Kevin is a keen gardener and out a lot of work went into the gardens front and back. It was very important to them to protect the integrity of the property and to be sympathetic to its era.

Tanya Lee Conroy and Noel Conroy (Co Galway)

Tanya Lee Conroy and Noel Conroy live with their two daughters in a modernist home in Co. Galway. The house is built on Tanya’s parents’ land and where her Grandmother’s cottage used to be.

Tanya and Noel were involved in every design detail of the home. They both work in a commercial property development company and project managed their self-build themselves. The design process started in 2015 with their architects, they broke ground in March 2018 and completed the it in December 2019.

The house has a timber frame and a flat roof rubber membrane. The materials they used are materials you would expect to see in the West of Ireland; dry field stone in keeping with the Connaught landscape, and a Corten steel hat which is typical of rusted roofs you see in a traditional farmyard. They both have a passion for mid-century design and good craftmanship.

They have a lot of bespoke furniture and they wanted their home to be bespoke to their family. They describe their style as a mix of mid-century and modern design.

Tanya’s dad did a lot of work in the house and built their 6.5-metre-tall board mark concrete wall that is an important feature in their home.

Tanya and Noel say that their home is one hundred percent them as they were involved in every detail.

Jen Connell and Shane Keyes (Dublin)

Art director Jen Connell and her husband Shane Keyes searched for three years to find the perfect home for them in Dublin.

They found an old redbrick they they could creatively transform and bought their house in 2017.

They have brought their own creativity, personality and aesthetic to the home. They took inspiration from their favourite films, travel destinations and music to inform their design choices. It was a new build, so came with some basic finishes like a simple kitchen and minimal bathrooms.

They floored the entire downstairs in a wood parquet to bring warmth to the spaces. They knew they wanted to go dark in the sitting room and hallway to create a sense of drama.

The house has four bedrooms and they converted what would have been the box room/single bedroom into a pink home office for Jen.

They painted everything in the room pink, woodwork, ceiling and even the piano. It was a new build, so it had the bare minimum done, no major work needed to be done, but Jen had ideas for the interiors and wanted to put her own stamp on it.

They describe their style as glamorous, eclectic and creative.

They say their style aligns with their own personal style, how they dress and their tastes in fashion, music and film.

The Home Of The Year final is on RTÉ One on Tuesday at 8.30pm

