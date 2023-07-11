Mealladh Na Mara: the sea has never looked so seductive

No mention of climate change as RTÉ documentary focuses on the feel-good factor

Television is obsessed with the great outdoors while we are watching it glued to our sofas. TV, as we all know, is also addicted to sport. There’s Wimbledon — sigh — which keeps on delaying, and sometimes abolishing, BBC News at Ten. The BBC has gone plum crazy on it, broadcasting the tournament live on two channels. And then, on Channel 4, a lovely programme on royal fashion vanished into the maw of England winning the under-21 soccer something on Saturday night. Nice save, James Trafford… But there are those of us who would prefer a searing analysis of Queen Mary’s toque. When is our television moment going to arrive?

And it doesn’t stop there. As we sit in our centrally heated homes, waiting for the microwave to ping, television takes us into a series of increasingly distant wildernesses.

Now Mealladh Na Mara (RTÉ 1) brings us… the sea. I see from Google Translate, and not from any subtitle on the version of the programme that I watched, that the title means ‘seduction of the sea’. Good to know.

Well, it makes a change from the PAC and media committee hearings on RTÉ, although those also provide a glimpse of a mysterious underworld. But that’s unfair to Mealladh Na Mara, which is well made and beautiful to look at. There is no talk here of pollution, sewage, over-fishing, blue algae or the fact that the ocean is warming at an alarming rate. This is a feel-good programme; there is no mention of climate change, in this first episode at least.

Its three human subjects are interesting: a diver, an islander and a surfer. Two teachers and a doctor — it must be the holidays. When it comes to the sea, they’re on it, they’re in it and they’re under it at every given opportunity. One of them, Niamh Ní Dhrisceoill, was very nearly born on the sea: her mother had to be taken off Cape Clear, Co Cork, by lifeboat in rough weather to deliver her in a hospital on the mainland. The locals still call her Lifeboat Baby, and I would imagine she’s now in her 30s.

Her fisherman father, Pádraig, who provided much of the childcare when Niamh was very young, used to tie her to the bow of the boat for her safety. On the inside, presumably.

The footage is ravishing. Sunny inlets, crystal clear water, a rush of blue skies.

It is always difficult for people to articulate their passions, but this lot do a pretty good job. “People laugh at me sometimes when I say it’s like a church out there. Maybe you’re not alone even when you’re out at sea alone”.

Surfing GP Eoin McCarthy Deering. Photo by Kev L Smith

That’s Eoin McCarthy Deering, who travels round Ireland living in a camper van and working as locum GP so that he can surf at will.

Then there’s Conall Ó Domhnaill, the diver, remembering his first pair of swimming trunks, which were made of wool. When they got wet, they created an effect that was decidedly Bridget Jones. Conall’s fascination with the sea was sparked by watching Jacques Cousteau on television. Who knows what Mealladh Na Mara will inspire? More respect for our oceans would be a good start.