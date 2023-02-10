Maura Higgins joins Ryan Tubridy for Valentine’s Special on the Late Late Show

It’s billed as “the most raucous and passionate night on TV” as host Ryan Tubridy is set to play Cupid on tonight’s Late Late Show on RTE One.

Two hundred singles looking for love made up the studio audience at Montrose as the evening will be devoted to affairs of the heart in its annual Valentine’s special.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, from Co Longford, will discuss how she shot to fame following her appearance on the reality TV dating show as well how she met Northern Ireland actor and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan.

She will also be on hand to dispense her own sage wisdom to the studio audience on matters of the heart.

Among the other celebrities taking to the stage tonight will be Mullingar comedian Alison Spittle who will join Kerry Katona to discuss their unlikely friendship as well as dating advice and dating misfires on their BBC podcast ‘Wheel of Misfortune’.

Nineties boyband Five are also set to make an appearance on the show.