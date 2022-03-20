Matthew MacNabb voted off Dancing with the Stars after lacklustre samba

Matthew Mac Nabb and Laura Nolan on Dancing With The Stars.

Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb and his dance partner Laura Nolan were voted off the semi-final of Dancing with the Stars after their lacklustre samba failed to impress the judges and viewers.

MacNabb said: “This was an absolute rollercoaster…I’ve grown as a person. Thank you so much to everyone. Laura is so talented, she’s amazing at what she does.”

Nolan returned the praise and said the fact MacNabb danced live on the show, as “someone who’s never performed”, was impressive.

In a shock public vote singer Erica Cody and her professional dance partner Denys Samson wound up in the dance-off with MacNabb and Nolan.

Cody and Samson had performed a lively jive but it failed to win over the viewers. The couple were placed in the bottom two.

Now they are set to fight to compete with dancers who have gained higher places on the leaderboard.

It looks increasingly likely that former jockey Nina Carberry could claim the crown at the grand final next week.

Carberry performed an incredible pasa doble, a routine that was potentially one of the best dances ever seen on the show and as a result she scored a full house of 30 points.

Host Nicky Byrne announced the performance was the highest scoring paso in five series of DWTS. “It’s never been done before,” Byrne said.

“I can’t believe it,” Carberry said.

“Rachael Blackmore’s not the only jockey celebrating this weekend,” judge Brian Redmond said.

One of the most impressive sections of the routine was Carberry’s backward drop, a daring move which saw her completely rely on her dancing partner, Pasquale La Rocca.

“I was just hoping Pasquale would catch me and he did,” she said.

The judges were convinced Carberry was the dancer to beat and that she deserved a place in the grand final next week.

Rugby player Jordon Conroy performed an American smooth with his dance partner Salome Chachua.

Conroy said he was the “dance off king” as he had been in the dance to the death more than anyone else.

However, the judges commented on just how much he had grown this week, maturing as a dancer.

And Conroy even said a three minute dance marathon, performed by all of the contestants, was even more intensive than rugby training.

The sportsman said he felt his peers would now see just how far he had come.

Ellen Keane and her pro dancer Stephen Vincent performed the Charleston and the gold Paralympian even managed to get the worm dance move into the routine.

The couple won a maximum of 30 points, Keane’s first of the season and a week after she wound up in the dreaded dance-off.

“I’m over the moon, but I’d still get out and do the worm again,” the swimmer said. “It’s better than winning gold.”