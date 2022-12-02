Mary Lou McDonald indicates she wouldn’t rule out coalition with Fine Gael during Late Late Show interview

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has indicated that she wouldn’t rule out a coalition government with Fine Gael in the next general election.

Appearing on The Late Late Show this evening, Ms McDonald was asked what she made of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s recent comments that Fine Gael wouldn’t consider entering into a coalition with her party.

“Unlike him, I will respect whatever votes are cast by the Irish people and I actually believe people should talk to each other,” she responded.

“I mean it would be a long shot for Sinn Féin and Fine Gael to form a government. But what I’m saying is you don’t shut down the possibility of respectfully acknowledging somebody’s democratic mandate and talking to them.”

Asked by host Ryan Tubridy: “Are you happy with the prospect of a Fianna Fáil – Sinn Féin coalition?,” she responded: “My best outcome, I think the best outcome for the next election would be a new government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael for the first time in over a century.”

“I think that would be incredible,” she said.

However, when asked if she would like to see a coalition of Sinn Féin and leftist parties, she said: “If like me, people believe that that is a live option, an attractive option, something that we should do and if people vote in that way, then yes, I would move heaven and earth to put that government together and to lead that government."